Pirates Top Games of 2023: No. 1 - An electric home opener

We finally made it. The best game from the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2023 season and it’s one that should come as no surprise to anyone.

We go all the way back to April 7 when a sell-out crowd saw the Bucs beat the Chicago White Sox, 13-9, in the home opener. Not only did it mark the first of many entertaining games at PNC Park in 2023, but it also showcased the long-awaited return of a Pittsburgh legend: Andrew McCutchen.

Days before the Pirates and White Sox took the field, several preparations were made to make it an evening no one would forget.

The Pirates announced two heroes from the 2013 NL Wild Card team would throw out the first pitch — A.J. Burnett and Russell Martin — and Cutch added to the atmosphere by calling for a blackout upon the recommendation by play-by-play announcer Greg Brown.

Cutch’s mother Petrina then serenaded the standing-room only crowd with an exceptional version of the Star-Spangled Banner.

After the pregame festivities, both teams took the field and it was Chicago who broke the scoreless tie in the first thanks to a run-scoring groundout by Andrew Vaughn.

Carlos Santana evened the score in the second with a home run to right. Ji Hwan Bae then put the Pirates in front a few hitters later with a double.

After the White Sox reclaimed the lead off back-to-back homers from Luis Robert and Jake Burger, the Pirates notched five runs in the fourth. That streak headlined by a three-run home run by Bryan Reynolds.

Robert tied the game in the fifth with a two-run shot, but Jason Delay pushed the Pirates back in front in the bottom half of the inning with a RBI double and Reynolds added insurance with a bases-clearing triple and by scoring on an errant throw to third.

Connor Joe added the final run for Pittsburgh in the eighth, and despite Chicago adding a few over the final frames, Wil Crowe locked down the win with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.

Will there ever be a game like this again at PNC Park? One can only hope.

Thanks for tuning in to our Top Pirates Games of 2023. Here’s to more excitement in 2024!