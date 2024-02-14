Pirates appoint Bryan Stroh as Assistant General Manager, list other front office moves

Per the Pittsburgh Pirates front office directory, Bryan Stroh has changed titles to Assistant General Manager, his previous title was Vice President of Baseball operations.

Stroh, whose background is in legal work, has been with the Pirates since 2011.

The Pirates now have four front office staff members working under the title of AGM: Stroh, Steve Sanders, Kevan Graves and Sarah Gelles, who was hired this offseason.

There have also been a host of other changes to the staff.

Joe DelliCarri changed titles from Senior Director of Amateur Scouting to Vice President of Scouting.

Dan Fox changed titles from Senior Director of Research and Development to Vice President of Research and Development.

Steve Williams changed titles from Senior Director of Player Personnel to Vice President of Player Personnel.

Jalen Heath moves from Minor League Operations Assistant to Baseball Operations Assistant.

There have also been title changes to the MLB coaching staff.

Jeremy Bleich changes titles from Coordinator of Pitching Operations to Assistant Director of Pitching.

Timothy McKeithan changes titles from Integrated Baseball Performance Coach to Assistant Director of Hitting.

It’s unclear when most of these changes took place aside from coming after the start of the new year.