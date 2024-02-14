Pirates 2024 MLB season previews: Relief pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates saw tremendous improvement with their bullpen in 2023 and took steps this offseason to help improve it in 2024. While several names are set to return, there is one notable new face that could help in the later innings.

David Bednar

After posting his best season to date, “The Renegade” will once again be the Pirates’ closer in 2024.

Bednar was one of the best closers across baseball last year, going 3-3 in 66 games with 39 saves, a 2.00 ERA and 80 strikeouts. He was tied with San Francisco Giants’ closer Camilo Doval for the second-most saves in MLB and most in the National League.

David Bednar so far in 2023:



14G: (2-0) 0.64ERA 14.0IP 19K 1BB



✅ (9) Saves - 3rd in MLB



pic.twitter.com/8qjzyFFrXm — Kody Duncan (@KodyDuncanPGH) May 8, 2023

ZiPS projects Bednar to have a similar season in terms of production, predicting a 4-2 record with a 3.15 ERA, 82 strikeouts, 21 walks and 31 saves. That dip could be due to the Pirates adding flamethrower Aroldis Chapman and last year’s setup man Colin Holderman entering in the ninth a few times throughout the year.

One thing to keep an eye on this year, like in years past, is whether the Pirates hold on to Bednar the entire season. It’s become a common thing for fans to think the Pirates could part ways with their hometown All-Star but a trade has not been close.

That’s not saying they won’t deal him if the package is right.

Aroldis Chapman

Chapman is expected to be the Pirates’ primary setup man in 2024 with the possibility of closing a few games here and there after signing a one-year deal in January.

Like Bednar, Chapman is expected to undergo a similar season with a few areas — notably ERA and HR/9 — taking a hit, but he still has the ability to put away hitters in clutch situations. His fastball still tops out in triple digits and he proved to be an affective piece of the Texas Rangers’ bullpen late last year.

Don’t get too attached, though. He will likely be shipped off at the deadline for mid-tier prospects, as per the standard with the Pirates.

Colin Holderman

The 28-year-old right-hander will be the Yang to Chapman’s Yin in the bullpen.

He will likely be the team’s secondary setup/seventh inning guy as the year progresses despite a strong 2023 season. It may seem odd but ZiPS predicts Holderman to regress a bit this year, even citing a potential uptick in ERA (4.50) and FIP (4.40), both of which were in the low-threes last season.

This shouldn’t be taken as a bad thing, honestly. Looking back at his last few years in Pittsburgh, Holderman was plagued with injuries due to a tremendous workload but still got results.

Now that Chapman is in the mix, Holderman could be more effective with fewer innings to work with.

Dauri Moreta

“Big Bank” made his name known with the Pirates in 2023 and it drew the attention of several outlets, including MLB.com’s Mike Petriello, who tabbed Moreta as a potential breakout reliever.

Moreta was a Swiss-army knife in the Pirates’ bullpen last year, coming in at clutch moments and growing his overall WAR from -0.3 in 2022 to 1.0. He found comfort in using his backward slider and other off-speed pitches rather than a traditional four-seamer and it lead him to a 5-2 record with a 3.72 ERA and 2.93 FIP in 58 innings.

2023 PitchingNinja Award for Best Use of a Prop during a K Strut.



Winner: Dauri Moreta and his $20 bill. pic.twitter.com/3dhTdkDj8R — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) November 29, 2023

In 2024, Petriello expects Moreta to continue using his slider in great quantities, citing its usage after he returned from the injured list last year. If he can be effective with that pitch again, he has the chance to be one of, if not, the most dominant middle relief pitcher in MLB.

Carmen Mlodzinski

What a pleasant addition Mlodzinski was to the bullpen last year.

After his contract was selected on June 16, Mlodzinski struggled early on but found his rhythm in July, only giving up one earned run in 11 innings that month. Then in August, an injury shortened his time, but he picked things back up in September, allowing just three earned runs in 12 innings, even picking up a pivotal save in the historic game against Cincinnati when the Pirates came back to win after trailing by nine.

Carmen Mlodzinski's stuff is so nasty it can even fool umps



Mlodzinski now has a 2.29 ERA this season in 35.1 IP



83.5 MPH sweeper, 2585 RPM, 43 inVB, 15 inHB pic.twitter.com/aS4LqSieGV — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) September 29, 2023

His five-pitch mix could be a problem for opposing teams this season, especially in later innings. In fact, he could even usurp Holderman as the team’s secondary setup man if he consistently posts strong outings.

For now, though, he will fit in as a good sixth or seventh inning guy.

Ryan Borucki

Borucki surprised a lot of fans, myself included, last season with the Pirates.

He went 4-0 in 40 innings with a career-best 2.47 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP, and much like a few of his teammates, he capitalized on the “Sweeper” movement. Combining that, his slider and a sinker, Borucki notched an above average grade on whiff percentage, per Baseball Savant. He also got hitters to chase 36 percent of the time, while improving his average exit velocity.

I'll be honest, I didn't have Ryan Borucki being filthy on my 2023 Pirates Bingo card



82.6 MPH sweeper, 2425 RPM, 40 IVB, 12 IHB pic.twitter.com/14toOoGylN — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) July 29, 2023

He signed a $1.6 million deal this offseason to avoid arbitration, which is a safe figure since it’s unclear if his production will carry into 2024.

Expectations for him should be low and he should be viewed as a low-leverage middle relief option.

Jose Hernandez

For what it’s worth, Hernandez had an “OK” rookie year with the Pirates.

In a little more than 50 innings, he went 1-3 with a 4.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts. Not too shabby for a Rule 5 draft pick. The main problem was the amount of pitches left over the heart of the plate.

Looking at his Baseball Savant page, his slider ate more of the plate than I did on Thanksgiving. His four-seam fastball was crushed when left low and his changeup rarely fooled hitters.

He did generate a good amount of whiffs and strikeouts, but that was also matched by the amount of runs he coughed up.

Hernandez could improve this year but don’t expect him to be brought in during high-leverage moments.

Others to keep an eye on:

Bubba Chandler - NRI

Brent Honeywell, Jr. - NRI

Wily Peralta - NRI

Hunter Stratton - NRI

Josh Fleming - signed split contract with PIT on Wednesday.

Connor Sadzeck - NRI

Colin Selby

Kyle Nicolas

Jackson Wolf