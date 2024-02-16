Pirates 2024 MLB season previews: Catchers

This is a position of weakness and great uncertainty for the Pittsburgh Pirates. There are four main candidates to see time behind the plate, including a very recent newcomer.

Yasmani Grandal

Grandal was recently signed by the Pirates to a one-year, $2.5 million deal, and the former two-time All-Star, who is heading over from the Chicago White Sox, stands to be the main veteran presence behind the plate. At the start of Spring Training on Wednesday, manager Derek Shelton didn’t exactly name Grandal the starter, but he did say Grandal was certain to occupy a spot on the 26-man roster. So at the very least, he’ll be in a platoon with someone, though his veteran’s accumen and experience means he very well may be your main starter. Grandal is a career .237 hitter who’s had five seasons of 20-plus homers, including as recent as 2021, but the 35-year-old switch hitter had 8 dingers last year in 118 games and was mostly brought aboard for his performance behind the plate, not at it. You’re likely to see plenty of Grandal this season, particularly early.

Henry Davis

Davis was many people’s expected starter this season until Grandal was brought aboard, and now there are some rumblings that he may instead kick the year off in AAA. Davis played 49 games in right field and only caught a few innings last season, so the team may want him to get a little more experience before slotting him in as the full-time backstop. The former top overall pick hit .213 with 7 homers and 24 RBIs in his first Major League action last season, and many were looking for a big bump from Davis this year, so it would be somewhat disappointing to fans if he did start off the year in the Minors, though it might be what’s best for his long-term development.

Jason Delay

Delay has caught 127 games over the past two seasons, and that may make him the favorite to be the other catcher to make the 26-man Opening Day roster. In addition, he is staff ace Mitch Keller’s preferred backstop, so that gives him an edge as well when it comes to the roster makeup. The 28-year-old hit .251 with 1 homer and 18 RBIs over 70 games last season, so don’t expect much offensive production, but with Endy Rodiriguez down for the year and Davis potentially heading to the Minors to start the year, another opportunity for Delay very well may be on tap.

Ali Sanchez

The 27-year-old Sanchez hasn’t seen a Major League appearance since 2021 with the St. Louis Cardinals, but this is his second stint with the Pirates organization, while also spending time with the New York Mets, Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Bucs picked him back up again this past December, and though he’s unlikely to see much Major League time barring injury, he’s a depth piece for a position group that is still looking pretty thin as we kick off Spring Training.