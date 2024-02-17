Pirates 2024 MLB season previews: Starting pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates starting rotation is as follows: Mitch Keller, (question mark), (question mark), Marco Gonzales, and Martin Perez.

It’s not great.

The 2024 Pirates are far from done adding to their starting rotation, at least according to connected insiders and various reports. Former Yankees starter Domingo Herman has been a popular name linked to the Bucs and LA Angels in the past week. A trade for Marlins righty Edward Cabrera would certainly change things and provide the Pirates a high-upside pitcher who averages 96 mph.

Cabrera is the ideal choice to join Keller, Gonzales, Perez, and a combination of Luis Ortiz, Roansy Contreras, and/or Luis Ortiz, but let’s dive into the candidacy for each pitcher.

Mitch Keller

Keller is the undisputed leader of the staff and a prime example of how, sometimes, it takes time to find success. An All-Star for the first time, Keller posted a 13-9 record, 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and struck out over 200 batters (210) in 194.1 innings. He had a few bumps in the road post-All-Star break, which bumped the ERA over four but reached a career-best in each other category. The Pirates single-season strikeout leader will be heavily relied on to carry the load.

The 27-year-old righty is signed for the next two seasons and is a vital part of the Pirates’ future in the starting rotation. Once relegated to the bullpen with the worst numbers of any starting pitcher, Keller has become a revelation and the staff ace in over a season and a half. The addition of a sinker and sweeper hve helped save Keller’s career and become as a core building block. Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds were paid, it’s now Keller’s time.

Marco Gonzales

Happy birthday Marco Gonzales! (2/16) Your gift is a spot in the starting rotation. His resume undoubtedly slots him in the top three or four spots. Gonzales is an underrated lefty entering 2024 and a former Opening Day starter for the Seattle Mariners. The former Cardinal spent seven years in the Pacific Northwest and accumulated a 4.08 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in over 850 innings pitched.

Gonzales battled a nerve issue that first flared up on May 28 against… the Pirates… in interleague action and only totaled 50 innings in 10 starts. He led the league in losses the year prior (10-15) despite a 4.13 ERA and pitching fairly well despite 103 strikeouts. Gonzales was solid for a four-year span in 2018 (4.00 ERA), 2019 (3.99 ERA in an MLB-best 34 starts and over 200 innings), 2020 (3.10 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 11 starts), and 2021 (3.96 ERA, and 1.16 WHIP). Is success on the waste side for Gonzales? He still has a lot in the tank if he can remain healthy and brings a veteran lefty to the rotation.

Martin Perez

Speaking of veteran lefties, Martin Perez won the World Series in Texas last season as a starter/reliever for the Rangers. He started in 20 of his 35 appearances and posted a 1.41 WHIP, 4.99 FIP, 4.45 ERA, and struck out 93 hitters in 141.2 innings. Perez shifted to the bullpen for the playoffs and only made three appearances. He struggled and allowed five runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings pitched.

Perez was an All-Star the year prior, his first year of a second stint in the Lone Star State. Through 196.1 innings, Perez earned a 12-8 record, 2.89 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 3.26 FIP, 169 strikeouts, and 69 walks as one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. Can Perez find the fountain of youth on a one-year deal in Pittsburgh? He still averages 92 mph on his fastball, deployed 47% of the time. He also uses a changeup (36%) and cutter (21%) as his main three pitches, with a curveball and slider rarely utilized. Perez benefitted from a big ballpark in Arlington, and will be fascinating to see how he translates to PNC Park.

The Field

Following Keller, Gonzales, and Perez, the rest of the potential options for two spots remain up for grabs. Could Edward Cabrera be the missing piece? Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, in his Buccos chat, thinks a trade gets done. Just by default, you would have to imagine one of former top prospects Luis Ortiz (4.78 ERA and 46 walks in 86.2 innings), Quinn Priester (7.74 ERA in eight starts), or Roansy Contreras (50 runs allowed in 68.1 frames) figures it out and becomes a solid starter. Priester.

The Pirates’ bullpen is one of the strongest in baseball, with three potential closers in David Bednar, Aroldis Chapman, and Colin Holderman anchoring down the 7-8-9 innings. Anthony Solometo, Bubba Chandler, and Jared Jones aren’t ready for The Show just yet but could make a mid-summer splash to cool off opposing bats when we near July and August.

Then there’s Paul Skenes. One of the most fascinating cases in the organization surrounds the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. He’s near big-league ready. Gerrit Cole pitched exactly 200 innings before being promoted to Pittsburgh. Skenes has thrown 6.2. The best pitching prospect out of the draft since Stephen Strasburg still has work to do before he dons a Pirates cap and jersey full-time, but a mid-May or early-June promotion makes sense for the 100 mph throwing righty.

Oscar Marin is under pressure to mold the Pirates rotation into one much better than relying on Keller and Johan Oviedo - out for the year with Tommy John surgery - over the final two months of 2023. A few bullpen games are far from out of the question. The Bucs are likely not done adding to the rotation, at least they shouldn’t be, and need reinforcements to help.