Pirates 2024 MLB season previews: Infielders

When it comes to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2024 campaign, I want to as always be as cautiously optimistic as possible.

Realistically though, the Pirates have a pretty solid infield, which gives me great optimism that this might be the best the group has looked in some time.

First Base: Let’s get the bad out of the way first

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, I cannot stand the look of our first base position group right now. I was shocked when we traded away Carlos Santana last year, and I'm shocked that the best the Pirates could do to replace him was sign Rowdy Tellez in free-agency. I’m not knocking the long ball threat that Tellez, but he is coming off of a .215 season in which he only hit 13 homers. Doesn't seem like luck is on the Pirates’ side.

Connor Joe is backing him up, and I envision that being a spot that is seeing constant rotation between the pair.

Second Base: Competitive and capable

What we lack at second base in continuity, we make up for with youth. We have three guys in Ji Hwan Bae, Liover Peguero, and Nick Gonzales who have all yet to hit their 25th birthday and are willing and able to compete for the position.

Bae is currently listed on the Pirates’ depth chart as the starter, and has shown his incredible athleticism makes him a great candidate for day one. With that being said, Bae was not always the most consistent at the plate, striking out 92 times last season. Bae was also a huge threat for stolen bases though, and got 24 bags last year.

I believe the spot is Liover Peguero’s to lose after his 2023 season saw him split time between second and short for an injured Oneil Cruz. He has shown the versatility to play the part, and is a solid defender when at his best. He too struggled some from the plate last year though, and that may hold him back in a race with Bae, as he does not add the base stealing threat.

Nick Gonzales is listed as the third second baseman and only saw a handful of action last year. He is the biggest long-shot to start Opening Day, but this is certainly the tightest race heading into Spring Training.

Shortstop: The show we’ve all been waiting for

Back and in full effect, it’s none other than the athletic phenom: Oneil Cruz.

Cruz of course was on track to have a breakout season in 2023, but he suffered a gruesome leg injury just nine games into the season. There were rumors of a comeback late in the season, but Cruz ultimately needed more time to recover, and Spring Training will be the first time he’s competed since his injury.

At 6’7” the Dominican star is one of the most athletic talents baseball has ever seen, and with a full season under his belt, he could create highlight after highlight, but the jury is still out on how he’ll look coming back from that injury.

Regardless, this is still a pretty cut and dry position group, as Cruz is definitely going to start with Peguero backing him up.

Third base: Dark horse MVP candidate?

The earliest predictions for league MVP were released this week, and our third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was selected as a possible dark horse winner. After all, he is coming off of the best season of his career, one in which he was awarded the Gold Glove. He also improved tremendously on offense, raking in 15 homers, 61 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and a .271 batting average.

Ke’Bryan Hayes secured his first Golden Glove of many to come at 3rd Base he’s truly the foundation of The Pittsburgh Pirates. Hayes signed an 8 year 70 million dollar deal In 2022 & he still has a lot to prove. Big year loading for Ke’Bryan In 2024. pic.twitter.com/xfo8e9VnIx — TheGifted0 (@Gifted0Clothing) February 10, 2024

Hayes for the past couple of years now has been highly criticized for not living up to his enormous pay day, but he silenced some haters last year with his late season surge. Hayes is one of the most exciting parts of this team, and I cannot wait to see him in action very soon.

Jared Triolo played in 54 games last year in place of an injured Hayes and actually played pretty well. He locked down on the hot corner and did decent hitting as well, finishing with a .298 batting average. Just like short, third is pretty locked up, but if Triolo has to play in some relief situations this year, I think we’ll manage.