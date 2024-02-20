Pirates 2024 MLB season previews: Outfield

The Starters

Bryan Reynolds

What is there to say about Bryan Reynolds that hasn’t been said already? He started off on fire last year before back issues slowed him down mid-season, but then started to look more like himself at the end of the year.

He actually underperformed his expected stats by quite a bit in some departments while improving many of his peripherals over 2022. Including xBA, xSLG, exit velocity, hard hit rates and chase rates.

Reynolds is as close to a known commodity as you can get. He’s just good at baseball.

Jack Suwinski

Perhaps the most polarizing player on the Pittsburgh Pirates in quite a while. Jack Suwinski brings a lot of power to the table with a patient, if sometimes passive approach. His glove in CF is just OK and the arm is nothing to write home about, but that’s likely where he’ll be again this season most if not full time. The bat is the focus here.

While he ended up with a wRC+ of 112, comfortably above the league average of 99 for CF, it doesn’t quite tell the full story. Infuriatingly streaky, Suwinski was on a torrid pace to start the year, but hope of a truly great offensive season mostly evaporated with several prolonged slumps that left his offensive presence nowhere to be found.

The worst of which came in August, when he had an unplayable slash line of .130/.295/.234 but bounced back from September 4 though the end of the season hitting .313/.379/.530. During that stretch, he hit 17 of his 51 singles in 2023.

It all begs the question, which version of Suwinski is the real one? The high variance three true outcome platoon bat prone to prolonged slumps and big strikeout rates or the slightly more aggressive and well-rounded hitter we saw at the end of the season?

At this juncture, I’m not sure anybody can really say for sure.

Edward Olivares

Acquired from the Kansas City Royals in a trade to clear 40-man space for the Royals’ acquisitions of Hunter Renfroe and Chris Stratton this offseason, Olivares brings an appealing, if very flawed, blend of tools and skills to the table.

Good bat-to-ball skills and above average raw power that's held back from showing up more often by pitch selection issues make for an interesting offense profile.

His defense is extremely suspect despite having both the speed and arm to play well in a corner OF spot. It was so bad, that down the stretch the Royals almost entirely gave up on the idea of him playing the OF at all. Going from playing in Kauffman to patrolling RF at PNC should help, but it has to improve somewhat for Olivares to have a viable path on this roster to consistent playing time.

An above average offensive performer each of the past two seasons, Olivares should be given some runway to be the starting RF at the beginning of the year.

I wrote more in-depth about Olivares and his potential upside recently.

Mostly playing elsewhere

Connor Joe

Connor Joe played mostly outfield this past season but looks to be spending more time at 1B in 2024. Joe, who was worth 1.9 fWAR in 2023, will have the location and amount of playing time largely determined by the performance of others in 2024.

He’s currently situated as the platoon partner for Rowdy Tellez at 1B, where Joe’s 127 wRC+ vs. left-handed pitching last year should profile well. However, if Tellez does not bounce back from his rather horrid 2023, Joe could take over more 1B duties. If Olivares and his questionable glove fail to measure up in RF, Joe could take on more OF duties like he did last season.

Andrew McCutchen

Now in his second year of his second stint with the Pirates, the largest goal for McCutchen this season should be to stay healthy. McCutchen carried a slash line of .287/.399/.455 with a 133 wRC+ and 10 homeruns through the end of June before aggravating an existing elbow injury, which was already preventing him from playing the field.

Rushing back and only spending only the minimum amount of time on the IL, the difference was stark. He hit just .205/.345/.301 with 2 homers and a wRC+ of 86 the rest of the way before another injury, a small tear in his Achillies, ended his season in early September.

McCutchen could spend a few games here and there in the OF, but any significant amount of playing time there will likely come only if something goes awry. The Pirates need McCutchen, now 37, to be healthy and fully capable of being the professional hitter he can be. He’ll spend most of his time at DH in 2024.

Henry Davis

With the season ending UCL injury to Endy Rodriguez, which took place during the offseason playing winter ball of all places, there is much more pressure on Henry Davis to stick at catcher. It could be the largest non-pitching related factor to the team’s success in 2024.

The former number one overall pick caught just two innings in MLB last year and has a lot to work on defensively. Ideally, the defense improves dramatically, and the bat becomes a wonderful bonus. It’s far more likely however that his bat would end up carrying a sub-optimal glove in any scenario where he sticks at catcher.

Either way, he needs to show improved catching skills in camp. If he doesn’t, he could end up back in the outfield, leaving the catching situation bereft of palatable starting options.

The Bench

Ji-Hwan Bae

Being the only player other than Jack Suwinski equipped to handle CF on the 40-man roster gives Bae an advantage here. His lack of offensive presence and poor fundamental play does not.

CF is not Bae’s natural position, that would be middle infield, but his speed fits in the outfield. That speed carried him through poor routes to make some plays despite making them look harder than they really should have been. He had -1 DRS and 2 OAA in CF and -6 DRS and -2 OAA at 2B. Committing seven errors in 465.1 innings at 2B.

He stole 11 bases in April but crumbled when pitchers started paying more attention to him. Stealing just 13 over the rest of the season while being caught stealing 8 times.

With little reason to think any major offensive explosion is coming, Bae has to be a good fundamental ballplayer to provide more value than the -0.3 fWAR he put up in 2023.

The 2B competition is likely to include Jared Triolo, Liover Peguero and Nick Gonzales. Bae’s most likely path to a roster spot and playing time is by being a backup outfielder.

Joshua Palacios

Joshua Palacios was a fun baseball player with a flair for the dramatic this past year. Unfortunately, that does not change that he was a 27-year-old selected in the MiLB phase of the Rule 5 Draft before last season.

If you squint really hard, maybe you can convince yourself that there could be something more with the bat simply because he hits the ball hard. This sadly is mostly negated by poor launch angles along with other things.

There are scenarios where Palacios ends up on the opening day roster as it stands, but it's unlikely that they pick him just because of Bae’s ability to play CF. It’s even more unlikely that they’ll open the season with both and carry five outfielders on the active roster with seven or eight players at least capable of playing the OF.

Palacios hit .239/.279/.413 this past year, which just isn’t good enough for an MLB corner OF with an OK glove. If Palacios again finds himself getting significant playing time in 2024, then the season is probably in serious peril.