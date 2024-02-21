VOTE: Pirates strongest position group

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

MLB Spring Training is underway. The Buccos’ first preseason game is just days from now. To prep for the season, Bucs Dugout previewed each of the Pirates’ position groups to get you primed for this coming weekend. It also gives us a good question for this week.

What we want to know is what position group do you feel is the strongest? Is it the bullpen with David Bednar and Aroldis Chapman? The infield with perennial Gold Glove candidate Ke’Bryan Hayes and talented phenom Oneil Cruz? The outfield with clubhouse leader Bryan Reynolds and team home run leader Jack Suwinski? You can pick any of the position groups below.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/DEEY35/">Please take our survey</a>

Thanks for voting. As usual, we’ll be back soon with results!