Pirates lock in Mitch Keller with five-year extension

Just days before opening their Spring Training schedule, the Pittsburgh Pirates locked in ace Mitch Keller to a five-year, $77 million contract extension. ESPN insiders Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel both announced the move shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

BREAKING: Right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a five-year contract extension, sources tell me and @kileymcd. After a breakout season in which he struck out 210, the 27-year-old Keller will anchor the rotation for the team that drafted him. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 22, 2024

Keller, 27, had arguably the best year of his career in 2023, going 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA in a career-high 32 appearances spanning 194.1 innings. He also eclipsed 210 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .249 mark last year en route to his first All-Star appearance.

This all came after he struggled for years to find his footing in MLB.

Keller and General Manager Ben Cherington both mulled talks about an extension for months but, according to both, discussions had not taken off. To hold things over, Keller agreed to a one-year, $5.44 million deal back in January, avoiding arbitration.

Now, he finally gets his payday.

Sure, it seems odd that they waited until now to get a deal done, but keep in mind that the Pirates are notorious for extending players late. Just look at Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds, both of whom signed deals in April 2022 and 2023, respectively.

One could also argue that a recent piece from The Athletic forced the Pirates’ hand to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

Nevertheless, the deal is done and it needed to happen.

Considering the wave of highly-rated prospects making their way to the big league club or the volatility of the starting pitching market, it was imperative the Pirates locked in Keller for the long-term and at a reasonable price.

Keller, with a long-term deal in the books, now leads a rotation consisting of lefties Martin Perez and Marco Gonzales, righty Quinn Priester and, in time, last year’s first overall draft pick Paul Skenes.