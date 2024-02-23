SB Nation Reacts results: Pirates strongest position group

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re back with the results of this week’s SB Nation Reacts question. With Spring Training underway and preseason games just about to start, we previewed all of the position groups for the Buccos. What we wanted to know was which group you felt was the strongest. Here are the results:

As you can see, the bullpen came out on top with 73 percent, which is far from surprising considering David Bednar and Aroldis Chapman are leading the way. It’s worth noting that 23 percent of you felt the infield was the best, which is also understandable despite the weakness at first base, as Ke’Bryan Hayes and Oneil Cruz might just be the two most talented players on the roster, and they’re both residing in the infield.

But what I really want to know is who were the one percent of you that voted for catcher? Own it in the comments.

Thanks for voting. We’ll be back next week!