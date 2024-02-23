Money Mitch: Keller and Pirates absolutely needed to strike deal

Money Mitch got paid. Five years for $77 million, to be exact.

Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly agreed to a contract extension Thursday that was confirmed by the team on social media Friday and later in the day with a special press conference.

Keller and the Pirates had every reason imaginable to get a deal done. 77 million reasons for Keller. Certainty and sustainability at the top of the rotation for the Pirates.

It’s pretty simple: good starting pitching wins games. More importantly, it wins playoff series. The Pirates will pay Keller an average of $15.4 million for the next five seasons with the contract (no options included) beginning this season. Based on average annual value, the 2023 All-Star ranks 23rd in baseball and 12th in the National League. Keller will start his second-consecutive Opening Day when the Pirates take the field on March 28 in Miami.

The Big Dog is here to stay.



We have signed RHP Mitch Keller to a five-year contract through

the 2028 season. pic.twitter.com/1BXI6IXs1d — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) February 23, 2024

Keller, 27, was the worst pitcher in baseball from 2019 to May of 2022. It’s not an opinion but a fact, one that’s been completely washed away into the abyss.

The Pirates righty ranked last in winning percentage (.241), last in opponent average (3.06), last in WHIP (1.70), last in ERA+ (70), and, you guessed it, last in ERA (6.12).

They just flashed this graphic on the ⁦@YouTube⁩ broadcast, as Mitch Keller entered the game. It’s … striking. pic.twitter.com/f8RvDiLm6P — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) May 19, 2022

His turnaround has been remarkable. Since implementing a sweeper and sinker, Keller has turned from one of the most troubled to one of the most terrified pitchers for opposing hitters to face.

“I don’t think I’d be quite as good or mentally tough if I didn’t go through those struggles,” Keller told the media at his contract-announcement presser.

Following his debut season in 2019 - 7.13 ERA in 11 starts - and a poor 2021 (6.17 ERA in 100 innings), Keller has blossomed into the Pirates’ best starting pitcher. The sweeper and sinker changed everything. Keller moved to the bullpen when everything seemed lost. His fastball was a beach ball for opposing hitters (.322 BAA), and becoming a reliever for a short period became a last resort.

The two new pitches, parlayed with newfound confidence, shaped Keller into the player he and the Pirates knew he could be. Keller recorded a career-best 3.91 ERA - excluding his five starts in the 60-game 2020 campaign - and totaled 138 strikeouts in 159 innings. His 2023 was even better. Keller earned his first shutout, which tied for the league lead, and notched career bests in innings (194.1), WHIP (1.245), FIP (3.80), ERA+ (105), and broke the record for most strikeouts by a Pirates right-handed pitcher (210) in team history.

This deal needed to happen.

Keller’s willingness to stay in Pittsburgh, plus agreeing to a reasonably team-friendly contract, puts the Pirates in a position to have Keller and Paul Skenes as a potentially dynamic 1-2 punch for the next five seasons.

Above all, the Pirates needed to keep Keller, not only because he’s become one of the league’s best, but because he’s their homegrown talent who went to the wishing well for answers. And it paid off.

Homegrown and staying home. pic.twitter.com/zc8KouL9td — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) February 23, 2024

Pitchers like Gerrit Cole, Charlie Morton, Tyler Glasnow, Clay Holmes, and others found success after leaving or being traded by the Pirates. The team never found the right key to unlock their true potential. It’s different with Keller. It’s exactly why you invest in him. Through all the hardships and tribulations, he came out of it a better pitcher and a leader. There’s not much more you can ask for.

Baseball accountant extraordinaire detailed on social media Friday that Keller’s salary won’t skyrocket until 2025. He will earn $15 million in 2025, $16.5 mil in 2026, $18 mil in 2027, and $20 mil for his final year in 2028.

Keller may be best suited as a No. 2, with the weight of the franchise already on the shoulders of Paul Skenes. Ke’Bryan Hayes (2022), Bryan Reynolds (2023), and Keller (2024) have all signed extensions in the past three seasons, showing a belief in the organization that winning baseball is on the way. More starting pitching must be added to make the Pirates a contender in 2024, but one thing’s for sure: it’s Mitch Keller’s Pirate ship to anchor in the rotation now. Hard work really can pay off.