Four Pirates players to watch this spring

The Pittsburgh Pirates kicked off Spring Training in earnest yesterday with a 1:05 pm EST game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Meyers. It wasn’t televised on Sportsnet Pittsburgh, and there wasn’t a Twins feed either. The Pirates first telecast of the season takes place today against the Baltimore Orioles in Bradenton at 1:05 pm.

There are ton of question marks around the team this spring. Here are four players to keep your eyes on this spring.

Roansy Contreras

Saying Ro struggled in 2023 would be an understatement. A young pitcher who was looking to take a step forward from a solid rookie campaign and establish himself as part of a Major League rotation, Contreras fell flat on his face and didn’t get up.

His stuff regressed and his fastball went from a mid to high 90s offering to sitting 92-93 out of the pen. His confidence shattered and with little idea what was actually plaguing him, he was optioned all the way back to the Florida complex league to find himself in July. He did not return to MLB action in 2023.

Entering his age 24 season, it might be make or break time for Contreras. He’s out of options, so there’s no way off the MLB roster without being DFA’d and exposed to waivers where he would surely be claimed. Although if their back was up against the wall, the team would likely seek to trade him for whatever they can rather than lose him for nothing.

2024 could go a lot of different directions for Contreras, he could find his confidence and regain the stuff and velocity and take that step in a rotation role that he wins out of camp over other options like Luis Ortiz, Quinn Priester and Bailey Falter or his Pirates career could be over by the end of April.

With the rotation looking extremely suspect, the team might be counting on a positive outcome here to have success in 2024.

Edward Olivares

Tired of hearing me talk about this guy yet? Kidding aside, there could be an open competition for the starting right field job this spring and Olivares is right at the center of it.

A new addition to the fold this year via trade with the Kansas City Royals, his above average in-zone contact rates and plus raw power have been held back by sub-par pitch selection.

After being recalled at the end of the year, he posted higher walk rates than he had all season and hit .329/.390/.657 over the final month of play.

Headed into his age 28 campaign, Olivares could become the everyday right fielder if his patience at the plate improves. If it does not, perhaps the Pirates go with a platoon to start the year, or they could look to Connor Joe to again take the majority of the reps in RF.

I recently wrote in depth about Olivares which you can check out by clicking the link below.

Henry Davis

There might not be a single bigger determining factor (outside of the rotation held together by duct tape and prayer) to how much success this team has in 2024.

The former number one overall pick caught just two innings in MLB last year, but with Endy Rodriguez out for the entire season, Davis has now been thrust back to catching full time.

There was plenty of track laid in Davis’s brief time in the Minors to be confident that he will be an MLB level hitter, but it isn’t optional that his questionable glove behind the plate improve.

If Henry can’t stick at catcher in the Majors, they’d have to turn to 35-year-old Yasmani Grandal, fresh off of two consecutive sub-replacement level seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

Paul Skenes

Skenes won’t be making the Opening Day roster, he may not even last long in Major League camp, but he is the future of this franchise.

Skenes has quite a few boxes to check before he faces MLB level competition, he needs to work in a five-man rotation for the first time, stay healthy and pitch effectively enough to climb two through two different levels of MiLB while facing the most advanced competition he’s ever pitched against.

The crazy part? It may not take him long to check every box on every list you could think of.

Triple digit heat that he can put where he wants, a wipeout slider, a developing changeup. Skenes is the most advanced and talented pitcher to come out of the draft in years.

Just enjoy the sneak preview of Skenes we get this spring; we might be seeing him pitch at PNC Park in June.