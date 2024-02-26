Pirates prospect update: Pitcher Anthony Solometo

On this edition of the Pirates’ Prospect Update, we take a look at another young arm in Pittsburgh’s system, lefty Anthony Solometo.

The Pirates’ crop of Minor League talent has no shortage of disposable pitchers, and 2023 saw Solometo rise through the ranks and finish the season as the Bucco’s fourth ranked prospect. Drafted out of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in New Jersey with the 37th overall pick in 2021, Solometo would make his full-season debut with Bradenton in 2022.

Recognized for his unorthodox style, the left-handed pitcher has seen his fastball touch 93mph with a capable slider hitting the mid-80s. A changeup is developing as well, as it was a tool seldom he seldom used in high school. Along with that, he has shown to process the game at a high pace, whilst being able to command the game at his own speed.

Pittsburgh’s rotation is one, maybe two pieces away from being a solid unit, and they have a lot of time and money invested into its prospects. The recent extension given to Mitch Keller shows that ownership is committed to building a quality pitching group, and one of these young guys in the minors could be the piece they need. Between Bubba Chandler, Jared Jones, Paul Skenes and Solometo, one ace is likely to emerge, and having a capable lefty like Solometo could be very valuable.

Anthony Solometo finished last season as the Pirates’ fourth overall prospect.