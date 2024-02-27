Pirates, MLB need to push for more Spring Training telecasts, streams

One thing I cannot understand is how we’ve come so far in the digital era but yet some very simple things cannot be accomplished. More specifically, the increased quantity of televised Spring Training games in Major League Baseball.

For context, this morning, it was announced that last year’s first overall pick Paul Skenes will oppose Corbin Burnes in Thursday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles, yet there will be no video coverage of it.

In fact, it’s only available via audio stream at Pirates.com, according to the MLB app.

It doesn’t matter if the games count or not, nor does it matter if Skenes/Burnes pitch an inning or two and several no-names follow, but it would just be great to watch that matchup in any capacity.

Sure, an audio feed is better than nothing, but wouldn’t it make sense for SOMEONE to video stream/televise it? After all, we live in a world where you can practically broadcast in the middle of nowhere.

Believe me, I’ve done it several times in my young career.

Let’s expand on this even more.

Sportsnet Pittsburgh could get a head start on raking in advertising revenue from local businesses by selling sales plans that include all Spring Training games rather than a select few. Then, give them the chance to renew their plan for the regular season.

In addition, announcers can work out rust or chemistry in the broadcasting booth before Opening Day.

If regional networks are unable to explore that option, there’s always YouTube.

Teams can set something up and stream games there, whether it’s one camera with a scorebug or a whole production. The quality might take a hit in some cases, but at least it’s video coverage.

College teams are starting to do this. Heck, even high school teams are too. If they can do it, why not a professional entity?

MLB needs to step up and find a solution for this. After all, if they can profit from it, why not take advantage of the opportunity? Or am I making to much sense with this?

