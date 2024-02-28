Should the Pirates consider Trevor Bauer?

I think it’s fair to say that the Pittsburgh Pirates have uncharacteristically been throwing around some money. Far removed from big spenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers, but still, this Buccos team has some serious money invested into it now and things, in my opinion, are looking brighter than ever. With that being said, there is still room for improvement. The team is still looking to sure up their rotation, and while there are several guys in-house that could fill that role, one free-agent stands out to me, and that is Trevor Bauer.

I’m not going to sit behind this keyboard and act like this move is a slam dunk, because it’s certainly not, but it is compelling enough to talk about and analyze. The facts about Bauer paint two distinct narratives that will be important to remember; one being that Bauer is an exceptional pitcher who instantly adds wins to seemingly any team. The other narrative however, is the reality that there are skeletons in Bauer’s closet and talent cannot make up for that.

Strictly in terms of baseball, however, this is a signing that any team in Major League Baseball should at least consider making. Despite not playing for an MLB organization since 2021, Bauer had a decent run in the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization in 2023. As a member of the Yokohama Baystars, Bauer had an ERA of 2.76 with 10 wins, and 130 strikeouts. Japan is one tier below MLB, but still very competitive and Bauer showed to still be able to pitch at a high level.

Right as Spring Training was getting underway, the 33-year old pitcher was making himself available to the media by participating in several podcast interviews, peeling back the layers of controversy that now surround him. His new open-book persona clearly showed someone who is aware of the mistakes he has made in the past and the steps he has and is willing to continue taking to right the ship of public opinion. Saying the right things obviously doesn't make the situation right, but from every interview I’ve seen, I see an individual who is looking for a second chance and appears to be showing remorse.

Still there has been little to no interest from Major League teams. The 2020 Cy Young winner has stated that he is willing to play anywhere, and for league minimum on a prove-it type of contract. With the Pirates in mind, they are in need of some veteran leadership in the rotation, and they have the ability to get it cheap, which might as well be the organizations’ middle name.

Pittsburgh is also a smaller media market, so less eyes on Bauer would be a good thing for him and the team if they were to sign him. There are several notable pitchers still available on the free-agency market, but none will come as cheap as Bauer on a one-year prove-it deal.

The negatives have to be taken into account of course, as Bauer has always been a lightning rod. Aside from legal troubles in recent years, issues with teammates and coaches in the clubhouse have also painted a negative light in the past. Not to mention that it could cause an issue with some young pitchers further progressing with a roster spot being taken up by the distraction that could be Bauer.

I do believe in second chances, but not everyone is going to receive one. I don’t know that Bauer will receive a second chance, but I think it doesn't hurt to at least have the conversation. Bauer was emerging as one of the most promising pitchers in the league, but poor judgment and bad decisions derailed that for him, and he will have to live with those consequences. However, I admire someone who is willing to admit when they’ve done wrong and pick up the pieces and rebuild.

I think there would be a lot of outside pressure for a team to not sign a player with a track record like Bauer, but there could also be plenty of wins with him on the roster. Is Bauer really on a better path, and are the Pirates a team bold enough to sign him? The Pirates and “bold” don’t really go together these days , but when it comes to wins and losses, we know what Bauer is capable of, and a team looking to compete should be at least considering looking his direction.