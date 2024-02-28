VOTE: How many games do you think the Pirates win in 2024?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The 2024 MLB season is upon us, with the preseason already in high gear and Opening Day exactly a month away. The Buccos are coming off of a year in which they won 76 games, and there are plenty of people out there expecting that number to go up this year. And also plenty thinking the roster weakness — particularly in the starting rotation — means the Bucs might not reach that same number again.

So what we want to know is, how many games do you think the Bucs win this season? The tiers were created with this logic in mind. Below 70 wins is clear regression, 70-80 wins means roughly the same as last year, 81-85 is basically a .500ish team, while 85 and above is clear bump up in level. What are your thoughts?

