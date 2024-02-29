Pirates Oneil Cruz has chance to accomplish 30-30 season

MLB Network asked the question, so let’s give an answer.

Oneil Cruz is the key to the Pittsburgh Pirates Maserati in 2024. He’s their king in the castle — the favorite child – the answer to many questions.

Nine. Nine what? Nine games is all Cruz played last season before fracturing his ankle on Easter and being lost for the season.

The Pirates Rookie of the Year candidate in 2022 mashed 17 home runs and drove in 54 in 87 games during his first extended stint in the big leagues. He stole 10 bases.

The expectations are sky-high for Cruz. Higher than the fly balls he hits in batting practice. Projected to lead off and play shortstop, the 6-foot-7 Cruz owns a rare five-tool skillset at the game’s most challenging infield position.

But the flare comes at the plate. Launching 440-foot homers in batting practice is a norm for the 25-year-old. A lottery ticket acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers during his teenage years for reliever Tony Watson, Cruz has developed into one of the most exciting young players in the game.

Pittsburgh is on notice, but the rest of the league hasn’t seen it for their own eyes. Cruz hasn’t appeared in 100 games yet - 98 to be precise - and had a long road ahead of him to regain full strength, plus learn how to slide.

The question at hand: can Oneil Cruz produce a 30-30 season? 30 steals, 30 home runs. Only 46 players have accomplished the feat. Barry Bonds is the only Pirate to reach the milestone. Bonds did it twice in 1990 and 1992. He won the MVP in both seasons.

In a full 162-game schedule, Cruz would project to average 31 home runs. Unless you’re playing for the Atlanta Braves and stay tremendously healthy, no one plays that many games anymore. Cruz could be slowed back into action as well if the Pirates don’t feel 1000% sure he’s 100% on March 28.

It might be a hot take, but it’s entirely possible Cruz reaches the 30-30 mark. If he falls short on anything, it’s stolen bases. He has the Clemente wall to his advantage with insane power we’ve yet to see from start to finish.

"You’re trying your best and your hardest to get back on the field as soon as possible. I put in a lot of work to be where I’m at right now."



Oneil Cruz is ready. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) February 20, 2024

Ronald Acuna, Bobby Witt Jr., Francisco Lindor, and Julio Rodriguez all reached the 30-30 plateau this year. More players keep being invited to the party. Oneil Cruz WILL receive an invitation with 32 home runs and exactly 30 steals. It’s bold. It’s unprecedented for anyone in black and gold outside of one player. It would put the Pirates back on the map and likely take the organization to a .500 record and possibly the playoffs. Let’s just hope the invitation doesn’t get lost in the mail.