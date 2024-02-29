SB Nation Reacts results: How many games do you think the Pirates win in 2024?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This week’s Reacts question asked our readers how many games they expect the Buccos to win in 2024. They had 76 last season. Is this year slated for improvement, more of the same or a worse record. We created several win tiers. Here are the results.

So there you have it. A full 46 percent of you think the Pirates win around the same number of games this year, with 34 percent of you feeling they become at least a .500 ball club.

That’s it for this week. Thanks for voting. We’ll be back soon with more Reacts!

