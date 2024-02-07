Pirates Top Games of 2023: No. 3 - A Magical ‘Yinzerpalooza’

I’ve been to several Pirates games in my life but none compared to Yinzerpalooza 2023.

In a packed PNC Park, the Pirates notched a 7-6 win over the in-state rival Philadelphia Phillies, a game that saw several lead changes, the emergence of several notable prospects, and an epic entrance by closer David Bednar.

Liover Peguero started things off with a solo shot to left, a homer that had everyone in the stadium on their seats. It was also one that set the tone for the night.

Then, the Phillies took a three-run lead in the fourth but the Bucs battled back, bringing the game within a run in the bottom of the frame, then a four-run fifth gave them the lead back.

Endy Rodriguez cleared the bases with a triple and Alika Williams added an insurance run with a bloop single.

Despite Yerry De Los Santos coughing up a run in the eighth, Bednar got the final five outs and sent his hometown crowd ecstatic.

Overall, this was THE game to be at this season. I sat in the nosebleeds near left field with a few friends and the surge of electricity from the crowd made its way up there. The best moment, though, was when the lights went down in the eighth and a confused crowd instantly went ballistic when they heard those two famous words: “Oh Mama...”

Yinzerpalooza needs to be a consistent part of the team’s schedule.