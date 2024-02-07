Mariners claim Canaan Smith-Njigba from Pirates

Outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners per a team announcement.

Welcoming another Smith-Njigba to the PNW



We have claimed OF @CanaanSmith_ off waivers from the Pirates.



https://t.co/k5i3unMkQ3 pic.twitter.com/eNHwUfwwwu — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 7, 2024

Smith-Njigba was one of four prospects dealt by the New York Yankees to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Jameson Taillon trade in January 2021.

The others are RHP Roansy Contreras, RHP Miguel Yajure and SS Maikol Escotto.

Smith-Njigba appeared in 18 games for the Pirates, hitting .135 in 44 plate appearances.

He debuted in June 2022, collecting a hit and a walk across three games before going on the 60-day injured list with a wrist fracture.

In 2023 he cracked the opening day roster, was optioned on April 26 to AAA, recalled in early June, and optioned back to Indianapolis after one game.

Known for his patient approach, Smith-Njigba drew walks at solid rates during his time in the Pirates’ MiLB system.

Drawing them at more than ten percent each season and working a free pass in 16.9 percent of his trips to the plate in Double-A Altoona in 2022.

In 2023 Smith-Njigba hit .280/.366/.473 in 105 games with AAA Indianapolis.

He was DFA’d on Jan. 31 to clear space on the 40-man roster for the signing of LHP Aroldis Chapman.

Of note, Canaan Smith-Njigba’s will be joining his brother Jaxon in Seattle, who plays wide receiver for the Seahawks in the NFL.