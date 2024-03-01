Pittsburgh Pirates Q&A submissions: March

We’re almost there people. Real games, ones that actually matter, start on the 28th when the Pittsburgh Pirates open the season in Miami for a four-game series against the Marlins.

In the meantime, there’s still have loads of spring training action to watch and the competition for the spots on the outside edges of the roster to speculate about.

In the comments below, submit any questions about the Pirates you might have to be answered in a follow up article. Anything goes, hit me.

Please don’t use this as you would an ordinary commenting thread. Remember, I have to sift through these, a bunch of replies on every question makes that a pain. Save the discussion for another time.

Alternatively, you can submit your questions to the replies of this post on X/Twitter.