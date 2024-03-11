How the Pirates should handle Paul Skenes and Henry Davis

All eyes on No. 1. Why wouldn’t they be?

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected first overall in two of the last three MLB Drafts. General Manager Ben Cherington picked two of the most accomplished college players of the past 10 years. We’re starting to see why.

Paul Skenes and Henry Davis are the two most talked about players in MLB Spring Training. We know Skenes will begin the season in the Minor Leagues. Davis’ status remains unclear.

What should be done rivals what will actually be done, but both players may simultaneously force the Buccos’ hands.

Skenes SHOULD begin the season in the Minor Leagues. It’s not what Pirates fans want and hope for - I don’t necessarily like it either - but it’s what’s best for Skenes moving forward, for a few reasons.

First, Skenes hasn’t pitched in a five-man rotation during his college or pro career. He was a Friday starter at LSU and pitched every seven days. Skenes made five starts with the Pirates organization between three levels but never pitched more than two innings in an outing.

He’s only thrown 6.2 innings since being drafted. Gerrit Cole threw 200 innings before the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft was recalled in 2013. Skenes is the most polarizing starting pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg. There’s no denying that. Try finding a starter who can paint 101 mph on the corner, then deploy a slider to buckle the knees of opposing hitters.

Paul Skenes strikeout, Henry Davis catching 100 on the corner pic.twitter.com/0SP8yEBuIf — Austin Bechtold (@AustinRBechtold) March 5, 2024

The Pirates are making the right decision, even if it’s an unpopular one. It’s not like it’s the first decision no one is happy about. But it makes sense. Is Skenes one of the top five starters in the organization now? It’s hard to say no when the answer is clearly yes. If you want him to consistently perform every five days, ushering him into a rhythm and flow every five days makes that a realistic possibility.

I wouldn’t be opposed to starting Skenes in Double-A Altoona for a game or two. Let him work two hours away from Pittsburgh to build up three or four innings before going to Indianapolis ready to throw five or six per start.

Skenes is still in MLB camp, and the Pirates are taking ample time to face big-league hitters. Super Two is a factor as well. If the Pirates want to have an extra year with Skenes but pay him another arbitration year like they would have done with Bryan Reynolds before he signed an extension, he will be up in May. If not, see you in June, Paul.

Davis MUST be in Miami when the Pirates go north, then south again for Opening Day. His defense is fine. If a tree falls in the forest and no one’s around, does it really make a sound? If all eyes are on Davis and he doesn’t look like a middle school catcher, does it really mean he’s a bad catcher? Yes it makes a sound, yes the defensive abilities have been overblown.

That sound off Henry Davis's bat. pic.twitter.com/MGbj5ElYh1 — MLB (@MLB) March 2, 2024

What am I getting at? Sometimes, no news is good news. Since three wild pitches on his first day catching this February, it’s been radio silent on the catching front. Davis is also tied for the most home runs of any player in Spring Training and is hitting .333 with a 1.280 OPS. He’s tied for seventh in RBIs.

The Pirates could either send Davis to Triple-A and have a more exciting tandem of Davis and Skenes than anyone the MLB club would send to the home opener against Baltimore or have half the duo in the Majors.

Yasmani Grandal has been dealing with a lingering injury, which further opens the door for Davis to be the starter. He’s hitting like one, mashing baseballs as well as any catcher in the sport. You don’t pick a guy 1-1 and put him in right field. He’s not at a high school level behind the plate. Davis caught for a College World Series team in Louisville, which happened to just name its new locker room after him.

Davis needs to be the starting catcher five days a week. What do you have to lose? The Pirates need to trust in their investment. The lack of defensive ability is completely overblown. Maybe that’s supported in the heart of the season if things go downhill, but spring is showing otherwise.

Paul Skenes and Henry Davis will look great pairing together in May/June. Don’t completely rush it, Pirates fans. This is the best way to go.