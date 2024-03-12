MLB and the Pirates have a bad business issue

Picture this, you couldn’t agree to terms with your team to avoid your last year of arbitration before you hit free agency. Your case heads to arbitration, both sides present figures and arguments to a three-person panel of arbitrators who will then decide which figure you will be paid.

You aren’t a star, and you aren’t without your faults, but you’re for sure an MLB-level player, and over the course of your career, you’ve been a solid hitter. The team proposed a figure of $6.55 million and lost, so your salary for the upcoming season will be $6.9 million.

A month later, you’re placed on waivers, pass through unclaimed and get released. Oh, and thanks to a loophole in the collective bargaining agreement, you’re getting paid just a fraction of that $6.9 million you were just awarded by the arbitrators.

This is exactly what happened to J.D. Davis.

The San Francisco Giants should be commended for going out and signing a star like Matt Chapman. That they were unable to find a trade partner willing to take on an extremely reasonable amount of money for a player who has been a consistent Major League-level talent like Davis is insane.

The insanity is further compounded by the Giants simply having given up even trying after just a few days. With no takers on the trade market, Davis was placed on waivers Friday.

He went unclaimed, and so, a fully healthy soon to be 31-year-old with a career 114 WRC+ who hit 18 homeruns last season while producing five OAA defensively at 3B with plenty of experience at 1B and OF was released Monday.

Apparently, no team with a clear need for a corner bat like the Seattle Mariners were willing to pay even arbitration level prices to fill such needs on their roster.

Because Davis’s contract went to an arbitration hearing rather than being a negotiated contract, it wasn’t guaranteed before Opening Day. Meaning the Giants only owe Davis 30 days of termination pay. He is now owed just $1.1 million from San Francisco, just shy of 16 percent of what he was granted just a month ago.

When Davis felt that he was worth more than what the Giants were offering and decided to take his case to a hearing, he was unwittingly putting himself at risk of losing almost all of it, despite ending up winning the case. It was simply a matter of time before teams began exploiting this.

If this sounds ridiculous, well, welcome to the party.

It is something of a microcosm of an atrocious offseason for MLB, where the economics of the sport have dominated the conversation for the 738th consecutive year. Where many teams not named the Los Angeles Dodgers have given some reason to be accused of simply not caring. Once again, nobody wanted a useful player at a reasonable price.

The baseball season concluded after the Texas Rangers lifted the World Series trophy on November 1 and MLB free agency officially began five days after. Since then, the NFL has seen the majority of its regular season, the playoffs and the Superbowl come and go and has also had its own free agency period start with star players agreeing to deals. All while the reigning National League Cy Young award winner Blake Snell is without a team.

While it could be argued that the players at the top of market had unreasonable initial price points with players like Matt Chapman and Cody Bellinger signing for far less than they perhaps wanted to, Snell is far from alone in not having a team just over two weeks out from opening day.

Tommy Pham, Adam Duvall, Micheal Lorenzen, Micheal A Taylor, J.D. Martinez, Brandon Belt and more are all still looking for roster spots. Valuable players, without off-field issues who would presumably be available for reasonable prices while teams in need continue to dive into the realm of MiLB deals to pay bargain bin prices for broken toys and has-beens.

No other major US sport has these issues, at least not to this extent. MLB’s owners have seemingly forgot that their business is one of entertainment not cost cutting.

A large swath of owners are old men who, despite their massive fortunes, are not particularly savvy businessmen and who have no clue how to wisely spend or invest the vast fortunes that so often daddy left them.

They provide paying customers with inferior products, and when fans don’t show up to see the sub-par performances, they cry poor and threaten cities with relocation.

A report from The Athletic this offseason detailed that when former Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Neal Huntington requested funds for a much-needed upgrade to facilities at the Pirates’ spring training site in Bradenton, owner Bob Nutting told him that he had all the money he needed and that it would have to come out of the baseball operations budget. In the end, the needed money was drained out of player payroll over several years.

Bob did not have the business know how to know that making a capital investment such as that would not only raise the value of his most valuable business asset, valued at $1.32 billion by Forbes (to go along with the print media empire his family owns worth *only* hundreds of millions), but also contribute to the success of the product on the field. It was a slam dunk business opportunity, and he balked.

Bob, and other owners like him, apparently do not see the value in signing any of the aforementioned players for anything more than nothing.

It is no longer rational for this behavior to continue across MLB. It has not been rational for some time. MLB doesn’t just face major economic issues and competitive balance issues; it faces a bad business issue.

The only people who have enough power to fix it are themselves causing the problem.

There are no more words to be minced, no more inflated market excuses to be made, prices have come down and Opening Day is nearly upon us. It is not simply a matter of being cheap, it is a matter of competence.