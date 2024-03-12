VOTE: Should the Pirates start Henry Davis at catcher on Opening Day?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Heading into this offseason, many thought Henry Davis was a virtual lock to start at catcher on Opening Day 2024 for the Bucs. Not necessarily because he’s that good, but Pittsburgh’s depth at the position is far from long. Then they signed veteran Yasmani Grandal in the offseason and Mitch Keller’s favorite backstop Jason Delay is back in the fold, and with Derek Shelton proclaiming Grandal a lock for the Opening Day 26-man, questions came up as to whether Davis would even be on the big league roster to start the year.

But so far this spring, Davis has shown the pop that made him the top overall pick for the Buccos in 2021, hitting .292 with 4 homers and 9 RBI so far in the preseason. He’s looked less confident behind the plate than at it, which could be an issue. In addition, Grandal is dealing with a foot injury right now, but Shelton insists he’ll be good to go for the start of the season.

So with Mitch Keller your Opening Day starter on the mound, do you think Davis should be the starting catcher as well? Or would you rather see Grandal or Delay?

