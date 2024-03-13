Three Pirates NRIs making cases for 40-man roster spot

All stats mentioned are as of March 12, 2024 at 2:30 P.M. EST

With Opening Day a few weeks away, the Pittsburgh Pirates could have some interesting decisions to make regarding their 40-man roster in the coming days.

Several pitching roles are up for grabs, along with the backup first baseman job and possibly some outfield spots too. Now, they could be filled with either returning players, such as Joshua Palacios and Bailey Falter, or the Pirates could shake it up and plug in some new faces.

Let’s take a look at a few who could crack the 40-man, or even the active roster come Opening Day.

I do want to reiterate, though, that spring stats don’t necessarily translate to the regular season, so these players do NOT carry great expectations if they make it.

Jake Lamb

If there was one person that could greatly benefit from his performance in the spring, it would be Lamb.

In 10 Grapefruit League games, Lamb is 8-for-24 (.333) with one home run and five RBI. Along with that, Lamb has been tossed between a starter and reserve over the course of the spring, possibly an indicator of how he could be used with the Major League squad.

Jake Lamb lines an RBI single into RF, Chapman hits his spot at 98 to k Mateo, Canaan Smith-Njigba has it in RF & Mlodzinski k’s Austin Hays pic.twitter.com/j1N69bUJWi — Florida Prospect Report (@FLProspectPod) March 7, 2024

The only thing that could hold him back is his walk-to-strikeout rate, which shows zero walks and five punch outs.

Sure, spring stats don’t really matter in terms of how valuable a player can be, but given the Pirates’ need for a backup first baseman, they could use Lamb if the opportunity presented itself.

Billy McKinney

There are still opportunities in the outfield, mainly in terms of a fourth or fifth spot, but McKinney is proving that he deserves some consideration.

The former first-round pick hasn’t lived up to expectations over his career. He’s appeared in 311 total games with six different teams, most recently with the New York Yankees, and has a collective slash line of .209/.284/.390 with an OPS of .674. On top of that, he’s collected 240 strikeouts.

Pittsburgh could be a different story, though, especially if McKinney can turn things around much like Palacios did in 2023.

This spring, he’s hitting .333 with three RBI, so while the power isn’t turning any heads, he’s made consistent contact and is finding his way on base.

Writer’s note: As I was typing this story, McKinney hit his first homer of the spring against the Braves. I wonder if his ears were burning.

Billy McKinney has been on base in all 12 games he’s played in this spring. Three-run homer this afternoon for the Pirates. — Danny Demilio (@Demilio22) March 12, 2024

If he cracks the 40-man roster, he likely wouldn’t be in Miami on Opening Day, but he could be called up for a chance at redemption if injuries plague the Bucs early in the year.

Chase Anderson

A late addition to camp, Anderson has quickly become an intriguing non-roster invitee this spring.

In three starts, including one on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, Anderson has pitched a combined eight hitless innings in both starting and relieving roles. While only picking up two strikeouts, Anderson has relied on generating contact and letting his defense work over the spring.

RHP Chase Anderson on why he signed with the Pirates, returning to NL Central, reuniting with former teammates and having an eye on joining starting rotation. pic.twitter.com/1wXNOeRpJP — Kevin Gorman (@KevinGormanPGH) February 19, 2024

Should he get a 40-man spot out of camp, Anderson could find himself in talks to temporarily hold the fifth spot in the Pirates’ rotation. If not that, certainly a long relief/spot start-type of role.

If he does, it won’t be a glamorous look to the bottom of the Bucs’ rotation. Keep in mind that he will likely get bumped when Paul Skenes comes up and that the Pirates were able to balance out guys like Vince Velasquez (pre-injury) and Tyler Anderson, all of whom struggled in the majors over their careers.