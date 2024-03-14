Pirates 2024 season outlook: Oneil Cruz looking to return to form

One of the biggest letdowns from the Pirates’ 2023 season was the loss of shortstop Oneil Cruz to injury after just nine games in what was set to finally be his breakout season. Thankfully, Cruz is now back from injury and has been a major headline during Spring Training as he aims to return to form. Given what we’ve seen so far from Bradenton, it should be an exciting season with the Dominican superstar in tow.

For the first time in a long time, this Pittsburgh ball club is a squad that could have multiple players rake in 20+ homers in a season, and Cruz is certainly a huge part of that potential. In the weekend outing against the Phillies, Cruz SHATTERED two balls that easily would’ve found their way into the Allegheny River of Pittsburgh, but settled nicely into the boardwalk all the same. The stat cast king is already looking to take back his spot on the throne as one of the most explosive athletes in Major League Baseball.

Oneil Cruz CRUSHED this baseball at 116 MPH. pic.twitter.com/J9QCIn3RRs — MLB (@MLB) March 10, 2024

With the injury has come the process of easing back into competition again, as there were several roadblocks that kept Cruz from returning in 2023. Manager Derek Shelton gave the good news of Cruz’s playing status just one week into the New Year.

“He’s healthy. He’s moving around. That’s a really encouraging sign for everybody who’s a Pirates fan.”

As long as Cruz has been the Pirates’ shortstop, there's been conversations of if and where he’ll transition to defensively , but so far through Spring ball has been taking all of his reps at short, and looks to be playing comfortably after the time away. Statcast is also obsessed with the arm speed from Cruz when making a routine play to first, and to be honest so am I, as there is no reason any infielder should have that strong of an arm.

This Pirates squad in Spring Training is one that has led all of Major League Baseball in home runs thus far, with Cruz contributing 4 of his own, with a .300 average and 7 RBIs. While it is only Spring, those stats jump out for a guy who missed an entire season of competitive at bats, as he already looks like he’s in midseason form.

Looking past Spring Training and to Pittsburgh’s 2024 season, Cruz is aiming to be an integral part of the team’s offensive output. He is more than capable of blasting balls over the stadium walls and has even shown a new-found patience at the plate during his time in Bradenton. With that patience and the power that he has, this could truly be the breakout season we’ve all been waiting for. The Pirates were certainly missing a huge piece without Cruz last year, as the team performed below average at times in the hitting department.

Who’s excited for Oneil Cruz to be back in action this season? pic.twitter.com/KfaCiXfbRA — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 5, 2024

Defensively, the team should also be on track to perform well with almost every infield position having a solid piece, even more so now with Cruz returning. The combination of him and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes should see that side be impenetrable for opposing batters.

2024 is looking bright for the Pirates all around as they are looking to take the next step towards contention after a massive improvement in 2023. Taking that next step will be even easier with the resurgence of Oneil Cruz, who I believe is just scratching the surface of his athletic prowess.