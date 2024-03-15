Three takeaways for the Pirates after Spring Breakout game

All 30 MLB teams gave fans a glimpse of the future Thursday night with the “Spring Breakout” games, and needless to say, it left a lot of folks excited for the road ahead.

For Pittsburgh Pirates (and Baltimore Orioles) fans, they might have a little extra excitement following the two’s matchup. Pitching stole the show and a handful of prospects who may have fallen off the radar were brought back to relevance.

Let’s recap some takeaways from last night’s prospect showcase.

Paul Skenes is (really) good at baseball and will be for years to come

Starting with the easiest and most obvious takeaways, the former first-round draft pick out of LSU lived up to expectations in his only inning of work.

Skenes was in command from the moment he took the mound, pumping three straight 100+ mile per hour pitches and striking out Enrique Bradfield Jr. (Orioles’ No. 6 prospect, per MLB Pipeline) and, most importantly, baseball’s top prospect Jackson Holliday.

Paul Skenes is really a Pirate



What a time to be a fan



pic.twitter.com/2d4MS4hKQI

Echoing a question from MLB.com’s Alex Stumpf, doesn’t that technically make Skenes the best prospect in MLB?

But what really strikes me is what Skenes said AFTER the game regarding the present - and future - of the Pirates:

"I don't think people realize how good we are" -- Paul Skenes on the Pirates farm system.

Normally, one would think that comments like Skenes’ are typical given the atmosphere of the game, but something about what he said seemed... different. Almost like there was a sense of authenticity that Pirates fans haven’t seen in quite some time.

If you aren’t convinced yet that Skenes could change the landscape of the Pirates organization, you better start believing.

Pitching will be the lifeblood for the Pirates

Skenes aside, the Pirates are going to have some very formidable pitchers climbing through the system over the next one-to-two years.

Everyone has seen what Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler bring to the table, whether it was through watching clips from last year’s minor league season or their handful of Spring Training appearances. But what were people expecting from guys like Hunter Barco, Patrick Reilly and Khristian Curtiss?

No matter what fans thought, all three shined last night. Barco tossed two innings of one-hit ball, while the other two combined for two scoreless innings.

No. 14 @Pirates prospect Hunter Barco polishes off a pair of scoreless frames at #SpringBreakout with a strikeout.



No. 14 Pirates prospect Hunter Barco polishes off a pair of scoreless frames at Spring Breakout with a strikeout.

Reilly looked sharp while striking out the side in his inning of work, and despite Curtiss allowing two walks, he escaped his frame unscathed.

The best part of all this? There’s still MORE talent on the way.

Jared Jones, Anthony Solometo and Thomas Harrington are a few popular names fans chat about, but Mike Burrows still has a shot despite a setback from Tommy John Surgery, Michael Kennedy and Zander Mueth are still on the rise, and Jun-Seok Shim is expected to do big things with the club.

This isn’t to say that hitting won’t be a factor moving forward, but it’s hard to argue that pitching will be the organization’s strong suit moving forward.

Like it or not, Ben Cherington has done a good job grabbing quality prospects

Since taking over in 2019, Cherington has drawn plenty of criticism from fans, myself included, but I think we need to throw him a bone in the area of gathering quality prospects.

I know, guys like Skenes, Termarr Johnson and Henry Davis fell into his lap thanks to finishing in the MLB’s cellar for several years, but look at some of the other guys he added that helped rejuvenate the Pirates’ farm system.

A lot of them were mentioned in the blurb above since a lot were quality arms and that has drawn some respect from a few outlets lately, but credit is due for bringing in guys like Lonnie White Jr., Mitch Jebb, Tres Gonzales, and Jase Bowen.

All of them have shown flashes of potential when on the field.

That’s not even mentioning some of the international prospects he’s brought in like Tony Blanco Jr. and Bralyn Brazoban who were some of the best in their respective classes.

Say what you want about Cherington but, again, credit is due.