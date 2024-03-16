Pirates agree to deal with Michael A. Taylor

The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a one-year deal worth $4 million with CF Michael A. Taylor pending a physical, per Jeff Passan

Taylor, who turns 33 on the 26th, has spent parts of ten different seasons in MLB. Seven with the Washington Nationals, two with the Kansas City Royals and last year with the Minnesota Twins.

Known primarily for his elite glove work in CF, Taylor was a Gold Glove winner in 2021 and had 9 OAA in 2023 to go along with being 90th percentile in arm strength.

A career .234/.294/.389 hitter with notably worse splits versus right-handed pitching, Taylor slugged .602 against left-handed pitching last year on his way to a career high 21 home runs.

He brings his elite defensive skills to an outfield group that needed to improve defensively and allows the Pirates to either move Jack Suwinski back to the corner or have a platoon in CF.

Either way, it brings the flexibility to be able to play the match ups that the Pirates often crave. The acquisition of Taylor has obvious implications for the outfield battle in camp. It now would seem unlikely for someone not on the 40-man currently like Billy McKinney to make the active roster.

With the 40-man roster currently full, a corresponding move will be needed. RHP Dauri Moreta is likely to be out for an extended period and could very well be placed on the 60-day IL to make room.