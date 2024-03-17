Predicting the Pirates Opening Day roster

26 spots. 13 pitchers. 13 position players. 11 days from now.

That is the Pirates’ task, to whittle down the group of players currently in camp to a roster that makes sense. While it is just the roster on one day of the season, and the choices made assembling it don’t often carry any finality to them, it’s still fun to guess at.

Let's start by guessing at that position group.

Position players

Catchers

Henry Davis R

Jason Delay R

At this juncture, the Pirates can’t possibly deny Davis. He’ll be the opening day catcher. Hopefully what we’ve seen from him both from the right side of the dish and behind it will translate to the regular season.

Notably absent

Yasmani Grandal R

Grandal is dealing with plantar fasciitis and is currently hitting, but not running or catching. His last real game was on February 27. He seems likely to start the year on the IL.

Also ran

Ali Sanchez R

Infielders

3B Ke’Bryan Hayes R

SS Oneil Cruz L

2B Jared Triolo R

2B/SS Liover Peguero R

1B Rowdy Telez L

1B/OF Connor Joe R

The great hope for the offense in 2024 is that a healthy Cruz and Hayes can both produce enough to be impact players, but the battle in camp has been for the 2B job.

Both Triolo and Peguero have put up good lines this spring, but Triolo has edged him out slightly for the opening day job.

There’s been talk of whomever the second-place finisher of this battle is heading to AAA Indianapolis to start the year to get consistent reps, I don’t see it. You can only shelter these guys for so long.

Just because one or the other isn’t the starter out of the gate doesn’t mean they can’t be down the line. I also don’t buy that it would be all that harmful to either one to work off the bench.

Rowdy Tellez and Connor Joe will platoon at 1B, although Joe might also play some OF as needed.

Notably absent

Nick Gonzales R

Alika Williams R

Nick Gonzales has been fine, but unremarkable in camp. That really encapsulates what he’s been in his time in the Pirates system. He really hasn’t done anything yet to showcase that he can be the guy at 2B moving forward while having some red flags in his profile in the swing and miss department. He’s not as good of a defender as Triolo or Peguero are so he really has to hit to beat those guys out.

If he can’t find a way to make it and stick this year, he’ll be in as much danger as anyone of getting passed up by Termarr Johnson, who should start the year at AA Altoona.

Also ran

Sergio Alcántara R (NRI)

Jake Lamb L (NRI)

Outfielders

RF Bryan Reynolds S

CF Michael A. Taylor R

LF Jack Suwinski L

OF Edward Olivares R

With the addition of Taylor yesterday, the Pirates added the true CF this group lacked. It also turned the OF competition in camp on its head. Suwinski moves to left, Reynolds to right and what was previously a competition for two roster spots and a chance at regular playing time became one. The spot still up for grabs looks to be a bench/platoon role.

Olivares is the most established candidate, producing above average offensively each of the last two seasons while hitting lefties well. There’s no getting around how bad his defense was last season with Kansas City (-7 OAA -11 DRS) but he has the tools to improve it to go along with a decent offensive profile.

Notably absent

Joshua Palacios L

Ji Hwan Bae L

Palacios hasn’t played much in camp, being limited with a leg injury early in camp and being out a few days with an illness, but it won’t be his limited play that stops him from earning a spot.

Palacios last year was a fun player who came up big in a lot of clutch moments. He’s also a corner OF who not too long ago was a selection in the minor league phase of the rule 5 draft with a career sub-.300 OBP. With a .699 OPS against right-handed pitching last season, he doesn’t immediately come to mind as a viable platoon candidate either. It’s just not good enough to consistently be on an MLB roster for a team looking to compete.

Bae was horrific defensively at 2B last season, and his bat was equally uninspiring. His future, if he has one, is likely in CF. Where his speed makes up some for his poor routes which could improve with more experience.

Bae’s path to a spot on opening day vanished overnight with the signing of Taylor. A hip injury made it unlikely for him to be ready for opening day anyways.

Also ran

Billy McKinney L (NRI)

Gilberto Celestino R (NRI)

Despite good showings from both McKinney and Celestino in camp, Taylor’s acquisition makes it seem unlikely that the non-roster depth brought on this offseason will be anything more than just that, for now.

Designated hitter

Andrew McCutchen R

There isn’t much to say here, so I’ll just gush about how at 37 years of age the bat speed has aged like fine wine. Yesterday facing a very good young arm in Tarik Skubal, he let a changeup travel deep before pulling the trigger in his first AB then turned around on 96.5 his second AB. Both line drive hits right back up the middle.

As long as he’s able to do that, he’ll be a professional hitter for as long as he wants.

Pitching staff

Bullpen

David Bednar RHP

Aroldis Chapman LHP

Colin Holderman RHP

Carmen Mlodzinski RHP

Ryan Borucki LHP

Brent Honeywell RHP (NRI)

Wily Peralta RHP (NRI)

Roansy Contreras RHP

Anchored by David Bednar and Aroldis Chapman, the Pirates bullpen should be one of the teams strongest areas in 2024. It’s also an area that probably matters the least as far as an opening day roster is concerned. Players will come and go depending on who is performing and who is fresh.

I don’t see how you could really justify Ro starting the year in the rotation with how shaky the command has been in camp. He’s out of options so to avoid losing him to another team on waivers he has to make the active roster. Perhaps he works in a piggyback role.

I have Peralta and Honeywell both making the team after being in camp as non-roster invitees.

Peralta has made himself useful in all kinds of roles over the course of his career, from starter, to reliever, to long man and even some work in the backend of the bullpen. He’s pitched well so far in camp, utilizing a split-finger changeup that dives off the table.

Honeywell is a former Rays top prospect who has dealt with all kinds of injuries. He brings solid breaking stuff and an ability to go multiple innings. In 40 games out of the bullpen last season with San Diego and the White Sox he went more than one inning 17 times.

Notably absent:

Jose Hernandez LHP

Kyle Nicolas RHP

I don’t see them making the roster at first, but don’t be surprised to see Hernandez or Nicolas in the early goings depending on need and performance.

Also ran

Josh Flemming LHP

Starting rotation

Mitch Keller RHP

Martin Perez LHP

Marco Gonzales LHP

Jared Jones RHP (NRI)

Quinn Priester RHP

The biggest need this offseason was undoubtedly starting pitching. Martin Perez and Marco Gonzales were brought in, but the last two spots are still up for grabs.

Top 100 prospect Jared Jones has been one of the five best starters in camp. It’s really that simple. Unlike Skenes he has significant amounts of experience at AAA and in 11.1 innings of work, including four against the Braves yesterday, Jones has yet to give up an earned run and struck out 10.

He has his flaws, maybe he struggles out of the gate, maybe that results in a trip back to AAA. That’s OK. He’s earned this opportunity. At this point nothing else should matter.

There was a lot of talk coming into camp about the trio of Quinn Priester, Luis Ortiz and Roansy Contreras. The Pirates would benefit heavily from at least one stepping up and being a serviceable starter in the early goings.

In his most recent start against the Yankees, Priester showed he was capable of everything that he needs to do to be a major league starter.

Avoided the four-seam up in the zone that's gotten him torched in the past, throw the sinker for strikes, increased velocity, use the breaking stuff to get swing and miss, it was all there.

Neither Ortiz nor Contreras has had an outing that shows you everything you would like to see, so as of right now, Priester gets the nod.

Notably absent

Luis Ortiz RHP

Eric Lauer LHP (NRI)

Domingo Germán RHP (NRI)

Chase Anderson RHP (NRI)

Ortiz has 15 strikeouts in 12 innings. He also has issued 7 walks and hit two batters. The command is still an issue, and we haven’t seen him reach back and fire one in there at triple digits like he was at the end of 2022. It’s a close call between him and Priester, but right now I think Ortiz starts in AAA.

Lauer and German were signed too late into camp to be ready for opening day, both will need time to ramp up in Indianapolis.

When healthy, Lauer was solid with the Brewers, in 53 games with 49 starts between 2021 and 2022 Lauer had a 3.47 ERA in 277.1 innings. Last season a shoulder injury sapped his velocity a couple of ticks and the results suffered, posting an ERA of 6.56 in 46.2 frames of work.

Germán was part of the backend of the Yankees rotation for parts of six seasons. He pitched fine enough and threw MLB’s 24th perfect game last season, but his off the field issues have overshadowed anything he’s done on the mound. He was suspended 81 games for violating MLB’s joint domestic violence policy in 2019 and a drunken rampage in the Yankee clubhouse in August led to him submitting to inpatient treatment for his alcohol abuse.

He’ll have to prove he can stay sober and perform to earn another opportunity.

Anderson has pitched well in camp, but at 36, I think you probably know exactly what he is. He’s bounced between teams and between AAA and MLB eating innings the last several seasons. Since the start of 2020 he has an ERA of 6.19 in 52 games.

He does have an opt out if he doesn’t make the team, but it’s just not worth it to roster him. If you can manage to convince him to not exercise the opt out, he’d be useful emergency depth in AAA. With Lauer and Germán on board you can live with losing Anderson.

Also ran

Bailey Falter LHP

The Pirates took a flier on Falter last season when they traded Rodolfo Castro to the Phillies for him. He had middling success in 2022 and he has some traits to like, he doesn’t walk many batters and he gets elite extension off the mound. The results, however, have not been good.

He continued to struggle after arriving in Pittsburgh and thus far in camp has gotten hammered. He’s out of options and has shown nothing to prove he’s worthy of a spot. The end to his Pirates tenure might be soon.

DFAs

C Ali Sanchez

LHP Bailey Falter

LHP Josh Flemming

I have three players who currently don’t have spots on the 40-man roster making the opening day squad. That means three spots need opened up and this is who I see as the first players off of the roster.