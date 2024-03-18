Pirates reassign Paul Skenes, four others to Minor League camp, place Dauri Moreta on 60-day IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to shape their roster in preparation for Opening Day.

On Sunday, the Pirates sent their top prospect and one of the most polarizing players in baseball, Paul Skenes, to Minor League camp.

Skenes pitched in two games this spring. In three innings of work, the 21-year-old allowed three hits, a solo home run, and struck out three.

The Pirates also reassigned catcher Carter Bins, infielder Sergio Alcantara, and outfielders Matt Gorski and Joe Perez. Relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas was also optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Skenes has only pitched 6.2 innings in pro ball. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick threw as hard as 102 mph this March and also delivered a 1-2-3 inning against the Baltimore Orioles in MLB’s Spring Breakout.

General Manager Ben Cherington told SportsNet Pittsburgh on Saturday he wants to see Skenes check a few boxes in pro ball before going to the Major Leagues — make a start and come back on normal rest, build up bud volume in a professional season, and play in Triple-A. Cherington said Skenes will virtually tell them when he is ready.

The team also placed reliever Dauri Moreta on the 60-day IL earlier this week with an arm injury. Moreta left his March 5 outing with a ligament injury after grimacing on the mount and having a noticeable drop in fastball velocity. Moreta struck out 76 batters in 58 innings with a 3.72 ERA last season with Pittsburgh.

45 players remain in big league camp before the Bucs need to shape the roster to 26 to take to Miami.