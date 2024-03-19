Six potential milestones for Andrew McCutchen in 2024

300 homeruns

It’s no secret that homerun production has exploded the past few decades. Of the top 30 seasons by homeruns hit, just one is from before 1990 (1987). Multiple league expansions have contributed to those numbers greatly, but the rate they are hit has also improved steadily.

League-wide slugging percentages have been consistently above .400 since 1990, aided by the prevalence of steroid use in the early 90s to mid 2000s along with perhaps more scrupulous means like changes to hitting philosophies and an increased emphasis on exit velocity and launch angle.

At the end of the 1989 season, there were 63 players to have reached the 300-homer plateau, by the end of 2023, there were 159 players to have reached it, with Andrew McCutchen and Anthony Rizzo both in close proximity and Aaron Judge within in striking distance.

It may not be as impressive of a mark as it once was, but it’s still significant. The moment Andrew McCutchen, who sits at 299 blasts, reaches 300, he’ll enter a group that includes just 18 other players who have 2000 hits, 300 homeruns and 200 stolen bases.

Nine are hall of famers, four were not voted in because of their ties to steroid use, and Carlos Beltrán will likely be headed to Cooperstown himself at some point.

Of that group, no player with a career OPS+ over 118, who is not part of the four left out for ties to steroids, has not been inducted into the hall of fame.

It speaks to how hard it is to sustain power and speed production over the course of a career. Especially as stolen base numbers league wide have dwindled.

Whether McCutchen is actually worthy of induction is a conversation for another day, and right now we don’t have the benefit of viewing his career in its totality.

At just one homerun away, it seems like an inevitability that McCutchen reaches 300 in the early goings of the season. Hopefully he’ll save it for the home opener.

3500 total bases

Total bases is a stat that I wished had a higher profile than it does. When Pujols was chasing down 700 homers in 2022, he was also chasing down Stan Musial for second place on the total bases leaderboard and far too few casual fans were even aware that it had happened.

McCutchen finds currently finds himself 184th all-time with 3454 total bases, third among active players behind Freddie Freeman and Joey Votto.

3500 seems like a lock and a repeat of last year’s number of 155 bases would tie him for 155th at 3599.

Between him and 3600 lie 10 Hall of Famers, including Enos Slaughter (3599) and Gary Carter (3497). If McCutchen plays as long as he says he wants to, getting to 3700 and climbing into the 130s on the all-time list could be in play by the end.

Tenth most hits in franchise history

McCutchen has the 12th most hits in franchise history at 1563 as a Pirate, ahead of him are Tommy Leach at 1603 and Fred Clarke at 1638. Both key members of the Pirates teams of the aughts who were “traded” to Pittsburgh from Louisville along with Honus Wagner and others before the start of the 1900 season.

At 76 hits away from sole possession of 10th place, it seems pretty reasonable that he’ll get there if he plays enough and stays healthy.

Seventh most RBIs in franchise history

Currently in ninth with 768, McCutchen seems well positioned to pass both Gus Suhr’s 789 and Ralph Kiner’s 801 mark this season.

Though he might not get much help depending on how often he hits leadoff. It’s not out of the question that he misses out on passing Kiner in 2024.

Fifth most walks in franchise history

Honus Wagner’s 877 walks is out of reach for now, but Arky Vaughan and Ralph Kiner’s totals of 778 and 795 respectively seem destined to fall.

In 2023, McCutchen posted the highest walk rate in his Pirates career at 15.9 percent, earning 75 free passes.

50 career triples

He hasn’t hit one since 2021 with the Phillies but sitting at 49 all he would need is for a ball to roll into the notch, a good carom off a wall or a misplay by an outfielder ruled a hit to get to 50.