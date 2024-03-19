 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Six potential milestones for Andrew McCutchen in 2024

Taking a look at what McCutchen could accomplish in his 16th year.

By Connor_Williams
@Wins_Williams
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

300 homeruns

It’s no secret that homerun production has exploded the past few decades. Of the top 30 seasons by homeruns hit, just one is from before 1990 (1987). Multiple league expansions have contributed to those numbers greatly, but the rate they are hit has also improved steadily.

League-wide slugging percentages have been consistently above .400 since 1990, aided by the prevalence of steroid use in the early 90s to mid 2000s along with perhaps more scrupulous means like changes to hitting philosophies and an increased emphasis on exit velocity and launch angle.

At the end of the 1989 season, there were 63 players to have reached the 300-homer plateau, by the end of 2023, there were 159 players to have reached it, with Andrew McCutchen and Anthony Rizzo both in close proximity and Aaron Judge within in striking distance.

It may not be as impressive of a mark as it once was, but it’s still significant. The moment Andrew McCutchen, who sits at 299 blasts, reaches 300, he’ll enter a group that includes just 18 other players who have 2000 hits, 300 homeruns and 200 stolen bases.

Query Results Table
Rk Player HR H SB OPS OPS+ From To G PA 2B 3B HR RBI SB BB SO BA OBP SLG TB Pos Team
1 Barry Bonds 762 2935 514 1.051 182 1986 2007 2986 12606 601 77 762 1996 514 2558 1539 .298 .444 .607 5976 *78HD PIT,SFG
2 Henry Aaron 755 3771 240 .928 155 1954 1976 3298 13941 624 98 755 2297 240 1402 1383 .305 .374 .555 6856 *9837DH4/5 ATL,MIL,MLN
3 Álex Rodríguez 696 3115 329 .930 140 1994 2016 2784 12207 548 31 696 2086 329 1338 2287 .295 .380 .550 5813 56DH/3 NYY,SEA,TEX
4 Willie Mays 660 3293 339 .940 155 1948 1973 3005 12545 525 141 660 1909 339 1468 1526 .301 .384 .557 6080 *8H79/365 BBB,NYG,NYM,SFG
5 Sammy Sosa 609 2408 234 .878 128 1989 2007 2354 9896 379 45 609 1667 234 929 2306 .273 .344 .534 4704 *98DH7 BAL,CHC,CHW,TEX
6 Frank Robinson 586 2943 204 .926 154 1956 1976 2808 11744 528 72 586 1812 204 1420 1532 .294 .389 .537 5373 *97D38H5 BAL,CAL,CIN,CLE,LAD
7 Reggie Jackson 563 2584 228 .846 139 1967 1987 2820 11418 463 49 563 1702 228 1375 2597 .262 .356 .490 4834 9D8H7 BAL,CAL,KCA,NYY,OAK
8 Gary Sheffield 509 2689 253 .907 140 1988 2009 2576 10947 467 27 509 1676 253 1475 1171 .292 .393 .514 4737 97D5H/3 ATL,DET,FLA,LAD,MIL,NYM,NYY,SDP
9 Dave Winfield 465 3110 223 .827 130 1973 1995 2973 12358 540 88 465 1833 223 1216 1686 .283 .353 .475 5221 *978HD/35 CAL,CLE,MIN,NYY,SDP,TOR
10 Jeff Bagwell 449 2314 202 .948 149 1991 2005 2150 9431 488 32 449 1529 202 1401 1558 .297 .408 .540 4213 *3HD/9 HOU
11 Andre Dawson 438 2774 314 .806 119 1976 1996 2627 10769 503 98 438 1591 314 589 1509 .279 .323 .482 4787 *98HD7 BOS,CHC,FLA,MON
12 Carlos Beltrán 435 2725 312 .837 119 1998 2017 2586 11031 565 78 435 1587 312 1084 1795 .279 .350 .486 4751 89DH7/3 HOU,KCR,NYM,NYY,SFG,STL,TEX
13 Alfonso Soriano 412 2095 289 .819 112 1999 2014 1975 8395 481 31 412 1159 289 496 1803 .270 .319 .500 3874 74DH9856 CHC,NYY,TEX,WSN
14 Joe Carter 396 2184 231 .771 105 1983 1998 2189 9154 432 53 396 1445 231 527 1387 .259 .306 .464 3910 *7983DH/45 BAL,CHC,CLE,SDP,SFG,TOR
15 Larry Walker 383 2160 230 .965 141 1989 2005 1988 8030 471 62 383 1311 230 913 1231 .313 .400 .565 3904 *9H387D/45 COL,MON,STL
16 Don Baylor 338 2135 285 .777 118 1970 1988 2292 9401 366 28 338 1276 285 805 1069 .260 .342 .436 3571 D79H38 BAL,BOS,CAL,MIN,NYY,OAK
17 George Brett 317 3154 201 .857 135 1973 1993 2707 11625 665 137 317 1596 201 1096 908 .305 .369 .487 5044 5D3H79/6 KCR
18 Steve Finley 304 2548 320 .775 104 1989 2007 2583 10460 449 124 304 1167 320 844 1299 .271 .332 .442 4157 *89H7D/1 ARI,BAL,COL,HOU,LAA,LAD,SDP,SFG
19 Andrew McCutchen 299 2048 216 .835 128 2009 2023 2007 8641 411 49 299 1045 216 1058 1642 .276 .369 .465 3454 *87D9H MIL,NYY,PHI,PIT,SFG
Provided by Stathead.com: Found with Stathead. See Full Results.
Generated 3/12/2024.

Nine are hall of famers, four were not voted in because of their ties to steroid use, and Carlos Beltrán will likely be headed to Cooperstown himself at some point.

Of that group, no player with a career OPS+ over 118, who is not part of the four left out for ties to steroids, has not been inducted into the hall of fame.

It speaks to how hard it is to sustain power and speed production over the course of a career. Especially as stolen base numbers league wide have dwindled.

Whether McCutchen is actually worthy of induction is a conversation for another day, and right now we don’t have the benefit of viewing his career in its totality.

At just one homerun away, it seems like an inevitability that McCutchen reaches 300 in the early goings of the season. Hopefully he’ll save it for the home opener.

3500 total bases

Total bases is a stat that I wished had a higher profile than it does. When Pujols was chasing down 700 homers in 2022, he was also chasing down Stan Musial for second place on the total bases leaderboard and far too few casual fans were even aware that it had happened.

McCutchen finds currently finds himself 184th all-time with 3454 total bases, third among active players behind Freddie Freeman and Joey Votto.

3500 seems like a lock and a repeat of last year’s number of 155 bases would tie him for 155th at 3599.

Between him and 3600 lie 10 Hall of Famers, including Enos Slaughter (3599) and Gary Carter (3497). If McCutchen plays as long as he says he wants to, getting to 3700 and climbing into the 130s on the all-time list could be in play by the end.

Tenth most hits in franchise history

McCutchen has the 12th most hits in franchise history at 1563 as a Pirate, ahead of him are Tommy Leach at 1603 and Fred Clarke at 1638. Both key members of the Pirates teams of the aughts who were “traded” to Pittsburgh from Louisville along with Honus Wagner and others before the start of the 1900 season.

Query Results Table
Rk Player H G PA AB R
1 Roberto Clemente 3000 2433 10212 9454 1416
2 Honus Wagner 2967 2433 10238 9034 1521
3 Paul Waner 2868 2154 9537 8429 1493
4 Max Carey 2416 2178 9656 8406 1414
5 Pie Traynor 2416 1941 8298 7559 1183
6 Lloyd Waner 2317 1803 7777 7256 1151
7 Willie Stargell 2232 2360 9027 7927 1194
8 Bill Mazeroski 2016 2163 8379 7755 769
9 Arky Vaughan 1709 1411 6183 5268 936
10 Fred Clarke 1638 1479 6394 5472 1015
11 Tommy Leach 1603 1574 6670 5910 1009
12 Andrew McCutchen 1563 1458 6302 5423 869
Provided by Stathead.com: Found with Stathead. See Full Results.
Generated 3/15/2024.

At 76 hits away from sole possession of 10th place, it seems pretty reasonable that he’ll get there if he plays enough and stays healthy.

Seventh most RBIs in franchise history

Currently in ninth with 768, McCutchen seems well positioned to pass both Gus Suhr’s 789 and Ralph Kiner’s 801 mark this season.

Query Results Table
Rk Player RBI From To Age G PA
1 Willie Stargell 1540 1962 1982 22-42 2360 9027
2 Honus Wagner 1474 1900 1917 26-43 2433 10238
3 Roberto Clemente 1305 1955 1972 20-37 2433 10212
4 Pie Traynor 1273 1920 1937 21-38 1941 8298
5 Paul Waner 1177 1926 1940 23-37 2154 9537
6 Bill Mazeroski 853 1956 1972 19-35 2163 8379
7 Ralph Kiner 801 1946 1953 23-30 1095 4732
8 Gus Suhr 789 1930 1939 24-33 1365 5732
9 Andrew McCutchen 768 2009 2023 22-36 1458 6302
10 Arky Vaughan 764 1932 1941 20-29 1411 6183
Provided by Stathead.com: Found with Stathead. See Full Results.
Generated 3/15/2024.

Though he might not get much help depending on how often he hits leadoff. It’s not out of the question that he misses out on passing Kiner in 2024.

Fifth most walks in franchise history

Honus Wagner’s 877 walks is out of reach for now, but Arky Vaughan and Ralph Kiner’s totals of 778 and 795 respectively seem destined to fall.

Query Results Table
Rk Player BB PA
1 Willie Stargell 937 9027
2 Max Carey 918 9656
3 Paul Waner 909 9537
4 Honus Wagner 877 10238
5 Ralph Kiner 795 4732
6 Arky Vaughan 778 6183
7 Andrew McCutchen 760 6302
8 Gus Suhr 679 5732
9 Fred Clarke 630 6394
10 Elbie Fletcher 625 3821
Provided by Stathead.com: Found with Stathead. See Full Results.
Generated 3/15/2024.

In 2023, McCutchen posted the highest walk rate in his Pirates career at 15.9 percent, earning 75 free passes.

50 career triples

He hasn’t hit one since 2021 with the Phillies but sitting at 49 all he would need is for a ball to roll into the notch, a good carom off a wall or a misplay by an outfielder ruled a hit to get to 50.

