Pirates 2024 season outlook: Quinn Priester shooting for his spot

With Opening Day fast approaching, the subject of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitching rotation is one with some question marks. Mitch Keller is already slated to be the starter on Opening Day, and with some newly acquired veteran talent, the rest of the rotation is starting to take shape. That last spot however, still seems to be up for competition, and pitcher Quinn Priester is trying to solidify it as his.

2023 saw Priester get called up from Triple-A Indianapolis in the middle of July, before lasting less than a month in Pittsburgh and getting sent back down, before once again getting the call to end the season. To say it was a rough start to his Major League career would be an understatement. Priester’s debut against Cleveland saw him pitch in 5.1 innings, allowing 7 hits for 7 runs, and 2 walks... far from ideal.

It unfortunately did not get much better for the 23-year old starter as he finished the season with a 7.74 ERA and a 3-3 record. I make this joke all the time but I’m serious when I say that Priester has a great three innings in him, then when he’s made his way through the lineup once the wheels fall off. He has a nice bag of tricks between his fastball, changeup, sinker and slider, but he himself noted that a lot of the things he could get away with in the Miniors just do not work in the MLB.

Since the start of Spring Training, Priester has appeared in four games, pitched in 12 innings, and has an ERA of 5.11. There have been days where Priester has been lights out from the mound, and others where he clearly still looks like he is unsure of himself out there. Roansy Contreras finds himself in a similar competition for the final spot in the rotation and has looked terrible, while Luis Ortiz has struck out 15 batters in 12 innings with a lower ERA than Priester.

If push comes to shove I don’t think that Priester will be optioned back to the Minor Leagues. He has shown what he can do there, and he's shown what he cannot do in the Majors thus far. With that being said there is sometimes no better tool than experience in live games against live batters and Priester just needs more of that to this point.

Quinn Priester final line tonight:



4.2IP 3H 1ER 0BB 5K



The sample size does not paint the whole picture of the kind of player that Priester could be. Again he has decent stuff, but adjusting that to the Major League game is going to take time and reps. Ortiz and Priester will likely be in competition throughout the year for that final spot in the rotation, depending on how they end Spring Training. I do believe that Ortiz has already shown his ceiling, while Priester still has blocks to build upon before he reaches that point.