SB Nation Reacts results: Should the Pirates start Henry Davis at catcher on Opening Day?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s been a rough week for me, y’all. I teach in an elementary school, and about a week ago ended up with a pretty nasty flu bug. I made it back to school for one day, and one of my students was gracious enough to give me pink eye, which was full-on by the first afternoon I was back. I went on antibiotics, it cleared up in 48 hours, so back I went, only to get pink eye again in the other eye and miss more time. Long story short, the Reacts results were delayed, needless to say.

Anyway, here’s the answer to last week’s poll, which was clearly one-sided.

So there you have it, Bucs fans. A full 95 percent of you want Davis starting on Opening Day. With Yasmani Grandal struggling with the ‘itis, it’s probably a good move.

Thanks for voting, y’all. I’m taking the rest of the week off to continue healing up, but I’ll be back next week with a new Reacts question.