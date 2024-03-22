 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates move Roansy Contreras to bullpen

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, March 22, 2024.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates Move Roansy Contreras To Bullpen (MLB Trade Rumors)

Pirates’ Joshua Palacios: Headed to Indianapolis (CBS Sports)

Roansy Contreras shifting to bullpen role the highlight among several Pirates (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Which rotations stand above the rest? We ranked them (MLB.com)

Players say MLB’s most surprising team will be ... (MLB.com)

J.D. Martinez, Mets reach agreement on 1-year deal (sources) (MLB.com)

How dominant can the Astros’ bullpen be? We asked the experts (MLB.com)

Every ranked prospect still in camp — and odds of making their teams (MLB.com)

O’s set rotation, plus other key ‘24 decisions (MLB.com)

‘Complete identity game’: Padres punch back in hard-fought Seoul finale (MLB.com)

Betts hits season’s 1st HR, drives in 6 and wins a new car (MLB.com)

Injuries: Verlander, Senga, Yanks, S. Gray, Harper (MLB.com)

Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)

At a glance: Key additions, departures for all 30 teams (MLB.com)

Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call? (MLB.com)

Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)

A memorable Opening Day start for every team (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Is there any truth to the anti-Steelers social media machine? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...