 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Talk the Plank Podcast: Jared Triolo should be the Pirates second baseman

Triolo’s stood out among the rest in Spring Training.

By Jake Slebodnick
/ new
MLB: FEB 26 Spring Training - Pirates at Blue Jays PhotoPhoto by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In this episode, Jake Slebodnick chats about the competition for the Pirates’ second base job, which consists of Jared Triolo, Liover Peguero, Nick Gonzales (recently optioned), and others. He also details some recent accolades by Bucs Dugout staff members.

Hosts: Jake Slebodnick

Follow Jake on Twitter: @_RadioJake

Follow the rest of the crew: @AustinRBechtold, @Wins_Williams, @haleyrhine_

Follow Talk the Plank on Twitter: @TalkthePlankPod

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to jake.slebodnick@gmail.com. Leave any questions and comments for the next podcast in the comment section.

Stay tuned for Talk The Plank throughout the Pittsburgh Pirates season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner!

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...