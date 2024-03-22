Talk the Plank Podcast: Jared Triolo should be the Pirates second baseman

In this episode, Jake Slebodnick chats about the competition for the Pirates’ second base job, which consists of Jared Triolo, Liover Peguero, Nick Gonzales (recently optioned), and others. He also details some recent accolades by Bucs Dugout staff members.

