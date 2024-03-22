Pirates earn laughable mark in MLB record projections

With Opening Day less than a week away, MLB and Baseball Prospectus released their record projections for 2024 on Thursday.

Needless to say, the Pittsburgh Pirates - and some other clubs - were not favored on the list.

You read that right. The Pirates are projected to take a step BACK this season compared to last, despite a few notable offseason additions and an expected wave of talented prospects coming up.

For reference, the Bucs finished 76-86 (.469) last season, five games better than the St. Louis Cardinals, but yet the latter is expected to go from “worst to first?”

That doesn’t make any sense.

Sure, both teams added to their rosters, but they are comparable when you look at them on paper.

One noticeable thing is that both have an established “ace.” The Pirates have Mitch Keller while the Cardinals brought in Sonny Gray to lead their rotation. The rest of the rotations are complemented by Martin Perez and Marco Gonzales in Pittsburgh, and Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn for St. Louis.

Both also added to their bullpen. Aroldis Chapman signed with Pittsburgh while St. Louis acquired reliever Kenyan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox.

On the field, the Pirates have an advantage on the left side of the infield with Oneil Cruz coming off a broken ankle and lighting up Spring Training, Ke’Bryan Hayes coming off a Gold Glove season, and guys like Liover Peguero offering solid backup options.

The Cardinals have the upper hand on the right side with Brendan Donovan at second and Paul Goldschmidt at first. Meanwhile, the Pirates still don’t know who will be at second base (although it’s looking like Jared Triolo at the moment) and Rowdy Tellez is the lone first base option.

In the outfield, Bryan Reynolds leads a pack of established veterans like Michael A. Taylor, Edward Olivares and Jack Suwinski, while the Cards are headlined by Lars Nootbar and... Jordan Walker?

Lastly, look at the amount of notable prospects the Pirates have coming up this year. Paul Skenes, (possibly) Termarr Johnson, Jared Jones, etc.

Now look at the Cardinals. Masyn Wynn is probably the only real notable one on his way.

This is not meant to be an attack on the Cardinals’ roster, it’s just that the Pirates have one major hole on the team while they have several, but yet they’re expected to top the division.

Chicago and Cincinnati could do damage, but if you tell me Milwaukee and St. Louis will be better than Pittsburgh this year, I don’t know if I could take you seriously.

Then again, I look around the other divisions and realize they’re just as screwed up.

For example, the AL East has the New York Yankees projected to lead the way despite Baltimore adding to their squad following a 100+ win season. Then, Minnesota is set to win the AL Central - with 90 wins no less - while Cleveland barely breaks .500.

I get projections hold little-to-no weight and are just conversation topics, but I really question if the people that make them up actually watch baseball.

If I had to wager a guess, the Pirates could break the top three in the NL Central, with a shot at clinching second place. Even if they don’t, it would take a real derailment for them to finish worse than last year.