 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training Game #29: Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates are at home looking to grab a win today.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, March 23, 2024, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: LECOM Park, Bradenton, FL

How to Listen: KDKA-FM 93.7

The Pittsburgh Pirates are in Bradenton today against the Boston Red Sox looking to grab a win.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Bucs Dugout is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BD community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...