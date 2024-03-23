Pirates prospect update: Shortstop Mitch Jebb

On this edition of the Pirates’ Prospect Updates, we take a look at one of the team’s top position players, shortstop Mitch Jebb.

Drafted in 2023 out of Michigan State, Jebb was a second round pick for Pittsburgh, looking to draft and develop more young infielders. What they got with Jebb was a player with consistent contact at the plate, with base running savvy to extend plays following a base knock. His time in the Cape Cod League along with three strong seasons as a Spartan saw Jebb make a name for himself ahead of the amateur draft.

Jebb also impressed in his season with Bradenton last year. The 21-year old short-stop played in 34 games where he had a .297 batting average, 11 stolen bags, and an OBP of .382. He also had one RBI in two appearances for the Pirates’ Spring Breakout Game.

Mitch Jebb is electric.



He just turned a single into a double in his first professional at-bat, then scored from second on a wild pitch pic.twitter.com/3hBaev9XKE — Young Bucs (@YoungBucsPIT) July 26, 2023

Undoubtedly far from the Majors at this point with a MLB ETA of 2026, Jebb is looking for a full year of Minor League play to fine tune and develop further. An unconventional approach at the plate that could need some tweaks at higher levels, it has worked for him so far. He has also shown the ability to play multiple different positions, with conversations of him getting action in centerfield on the table.

With the current squad that Pittsburgh has, Jebb could already have a spot in the big leagues when the time is ready. I love Jack Suwinski, but he is more than likely not a long term answer at centerfield and Jebb could slide in there depending on how his time in the Minor Leagues goes and where he plays in the field most. The team could also keep him at short for the long term and prep for the possible move of Oneil Cruz to right field, Fernando Tatis style, to capitalize on his speed and big arm.

The road ahead is long for Jebb, but as the team’s eighth overall prospect, there is certainly a path to Pittsburgh after some much needed reps.