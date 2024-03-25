Pirates 2024 season outlook: Jared Triolo has earned it

With the final week of Spring Training coming to a close, teams around the league have been finalizing what their Opening Day roster is going to look like. The Pirates are no exception, and with the team optioning Liover Peguero to Triple-A, it seems the plan is to start Jared Triolo at second base, and he has more than earned that opportunity.

Throughout most of this process, the squad knew what Triolo was capable of given his defensive prowess and accomplishments in the minor leagues, but were unsure if and where he’d have a permanent spot on the team. 2023 saw the rookie outfielder get a majority of his reps at third, while filling in for an injured Ke’Bryan Hayes. However this Spring, with the very open competition at second, Triolo would shine amongst his contemporaries.

Jared Triolo rips a leadoff double down the first base line



105.0 MPH exit velocity, .370 xBA pic.twitter.com/FNxm8BU0Ez — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) March 24, 2024

In 40 at bats in Grapefruit League play, the 26-year old infielder slashed .325 with an OBP of .400, 13 hits, 10 runs scored, and 2 homers. Not to mention he didn't look too bad at the plate last year either, batting for .298 with 21 RBIs. Given the stats from this Spring and what he did in a utility role last year, it does seem that this will translate into the regular season.

The competition that the Pirates had at second base was destined to be one of the most intense heading into Spring Ball. Peguero played well, but fell behind at the plate in comparison, and Ji Han Bae has been out since early March. Given those factors and what Triolo has been able to do on his end, he had manager Derek Shelton affirming that he will be his second-baseman when the team takes on the Marlins in Miami on Opening Day.

Jared Triolo makes a diving stop and throws out Trea Turner from one knee! pic.twitter.com/YN2UzJPeRU — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) March 18, 2024

With the addition of Triolo to second base, the team’s infield is more complete now than it has been in some time. Hayes at third and Oneil Cruz at short-stop has that side of the field solidified, and now with Triolo at second, that side of the field is coming along as well. I still expect first base to be a revolving door, but the infield is in decent shape regardless of that.

There may not be many who saw it coming, but Jared Triolo beat out some impressive credentialed players for his spot at second base, and that kind of momentum he's riding should be exciting to see when the regular season starts as this Buccos team is finally putting the pieces together to build a competitive team.