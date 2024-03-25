Pittsburgh Pirates set Opening Day roster

Opening Day is three days away for the Pittsburgh Pirates. We now know who the 26 players will be who make the trip to Miami for the March 28 opener.

Your 2024 Pittsburgh Pirates ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/4Klh4GBpVB — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 25, 2024

Flame-throwing starter Jared Jones and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis will both be with the Pirates on the opening day roster, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.

With Jones joining Mitch Keller, Marco Gonzales, and Martin Perez in the starting rotation, one spot remained for Roansy Contreras, Luis Ortiz, or Quinn Priester. Luis Ortiz won the battle. Ortiz allowed six runs (four earned) through 12 innings of work. He struck out 15 hitters and only allowed a .209 opponent batting average in four spring outings (two starts). He was hurt by seven walks and will make his final start on Monday.

Contreras will begin the season in the bullpen. Injuries complicated the construction of the bullpen as Dauri Moreta underwent Tommy John surgery, and both Colin Holderman and Carmen Mlodzinski start the year on the 15-day IL. Holderman lost 15 pounds with a lingering illness.

David Bednar, Aroldis Chapman, and Ryan Borucki were all locks to break with the team, but the three injuries and Jose Hernandez being optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis, opened the door for additional depth spots.

Bailey Falter has made the opening day roster. In a bit of a surprise, Falter will begin the year with the Bucs in the bullpen. Falter allowed 14 runs in 16 innings (7.88 ERA) and allowed a .319 opponent average and 1.56 WHIP. Righties Ryder Ryan and Hunter Stratton, plus lefty Josh Fleming, round out the eight bullpen pieces.

On to the position players, the Pirates’ everyday players are set in stone. Henry Davis will be the everyday catcher, Jason Delay will also play a consistent amount, and Yasmani Grandal starts on the 10-day IL. Rowdy Tellez at first, Jared Triolo at second base, Oneil Cruz at short, and Ke’Bryan Hayes at the hot corner round out the infield. Jack Suwinski, Michael A. Taylor, and Bryan Reynolds go left to right in the outfield. Andrew McCutchen suits up for his 11th season as a Pirate one home run away from 300.

Off the bench, Delay will spell Davis and Connor Joe platoon with Tellez. Joe can play both corner outfield spots. Outfielder Edward Olivares makes the roster, a question that grew stronger when Taylor signed two weeks ago. Infielder Alika Williams brings versatility to shortstop, second base, and possibly third for Derek Shelton to utilize. Triolo won a Gold Glove in the minor leagues at third.

Rotation:

RHP Mitch Keller

RHP Martin Perez

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Jared Jones

RHP Luis Ortiz

Bullpen:

RHP David Bednar (CP)

LHP Aroldis Chapman

LHP Ryan Borucki

RHP Roansy Contreras

LHP Josh Fleming

RHP Hunter Stratton

RHP Ryder Ryan

LHP Bailey Falter

Starting Nine:

C Henry Davis

1B Rowdy Tellez

2B Jared Triolo

3B Ke’Bryan Hayes

SS Oneil Cruz

LF Jack Suwinski

CF Michael A. Taylor

RF Bryan Reynolds

DH Andrew McCutchen

Bench:

C Jason Delay

INF Alika Williams

INF/OF Connor Joe

OF Edward Olivares

Some notable names who will not be with the Pirates in Miami are pitchers Colin Holderman and Carmen Mlodzinski, catcher Yasmani Grandal, and utility player Ji Hwan Bae. The latter are on the 10-day injured list, while Holderman and Mlodzinski are on the 15-day injured list.