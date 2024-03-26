Talk the Plank Podcast: Pirates reassigning Paul Skenes is not a bad thing

The Pirates have reassigned last year’s top overall draft pick Paul Skenes to Indianapolis while the Texas Rangers have added fourth overall pick Wyatt Langford to their Opening Day roster. As expected, fans are overreacting but Jake Slebodnick explains why it was necessary for Skenes to start in Triple-A.

Host: Jake Slebodnick

Follow Jake on Twitter: @_RadioJake

Follow the rest of the crew: @AustinRBechtold, @Wins_Williams, @haleyrhine_

Follow Talk the Plank on Twitter: @TalkthePlankPod

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to jake.slebodnick@gmail.com. Leave any questions and comments for the next podcast in the comment section.

Stay tuned for Talk The Plank throughout the Pittsburgh Pirates season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner!