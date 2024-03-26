Pirates aren’t equipped to help Domingo Germán

The Pittsburgh Pirates, despite all their claims about how many people they talked to before signing Domingo Germán, which supposedly included league sources, other teams, Germán’s family, and of course Germán himself, are not equipped to help him.

Only he can do that, and he’s not off to a great start. One that drags up painful memories to those close to someone affected by substance abuse.

There is now also reason to doubt how thorough they actually were.

Germán has a well-documented history of alcohol abuse. Yet in a recent interview with NJ.com conducted through a Pirates team interpreter, he insisted he does not have a problem with alcohol and also admitted to still drinking.

“I drink when I want to drink, but I don’t have any problem... I can go a month or two months without drinking,”

When he abuses, he can get emotional and violent.

At a gala hosted by teammates in 2019, he had to be restrained after getting increasingly violent and slapping his then girlfriend, whom he later married, in a drunken episode. She later hid in a locked room and was driven away by a wife of one of the players. He was placed on administrative leave and later suspended under MLB’s joint domestic violence policy. His suspension caused him to miss the entire 2020 season.

His New York Yankees tenure ended after a drunken belligerent episode just weeks after he threw MLB’s 24th perfect game last year. On August 1, he got into confrontations with coaches and teammates after they accused him of having been drinking before flipping a couch and smashing a TV. He once again was restrained by teammates, this time in a sauna as he sobered up.

The Yankees then placed Germán on the restricted list, the team only agreed to pay the remainder of his 2023 salary if he attended inpatient treatment.

Germán again has found a way to spin this as if it were no big deal, just a big misunderstanding that he was being treated unfairly for.

“I didn’t drink anything that day, I had a few drinks the night before, but I wasn’t incoherent. I knew exactly what I was doing that day of the game.” “The staff gave me all the space I needed, I would have 30-to-40-minute conversations compared to other people that would have up to two hours of therapy. With the fans, we had a good time playing basketball and volleyball.” “I went because the Yankees weren’t going to pay me, I was told that I would be there for a month. My wife and family nudged me to go. They reminded me that I needed the money. My family told me, ‘You’re going to come out of here feeling better and you’re going to save your salary.’”

For those who have dealt with people close to them who struggle with substance abuse, you know that this is textbook denial. You’ve probably heard this same thing beat for beat.

‘I don’t have a problem’

‘I can stop whenever I want’

‘Well I wasn’t actually drunk/high’

‘I only went to treatment because X/Y/Z, I didn’t really need it’

‘Why are you doing this to me?’

The addict, in their selfish craving to continue the addiction, gaslight others and themselves habitually. They try to hide and minimize the severity of the issue. Eventually they warp their own perception enough to start believing the web of stories themselves, developing a victim complex. Too shortsighted to realize people are only trying to help them. Often cutting off those who raise any concern.

It can be immensely painful for those closest to the addict. Who will give chance after chance based on hope that things will be better this time. At a certain point, it can become an enabling behavior without even realizing it.

Some realize the scope of the issue before their lives totally fall apart, others need to lose everything before taking action. Often taking years to get their life together.

According to that same interview piece with NJ.com, Germán disappeared for several days after completing rehab and those close to him were worried he might be drinking again.

The very first step in addiction treatment is admitting the problem. Germán refuses.

Another later step is avoiding and learning to cope with triggers. Now, just a few months later here he is, suiting up to play baseball professionally. A situation he has perhaps already proven of being incapable of handling. I question how smart it was to jump right back into baseball, but I guess that’s not a problem if you won’t even admit to yourself that you have a problem in the first place.

Germán will start the year in AAA Indianapolis with the Indians, a product of both his signing coming so late into camp but also from the Pirates’ desire for Germán to prove himself both on and off the field.

The Pirates are a baseball team, not a rehab clinic. They simply are not properly equipped to treat Germán, and even an inpatient facility cannot force a person to change.

If the Pirates had truly done their due diligence, would Germán’s outright denial of everything not have been a red flag? Assuming that is, that he’s telling the same version of his story to media that he told the team.

No matter how good the intentions were, the Pirates are running the risk of being something very different for Germán than what they set out to be by giving him yet another chance, enablers.

Ultimately, it is up to Germán and Germán alone to make the changes he needs to make. So far, he’s not inspiring confidence.