 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates reveal Opening Day roster

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Jared Jones Makes Pirates’ Roster; Jared Triolo Likely To Be Named Second Baseman (MLB Trade Rumors)

Previewing the Pirates: Michael A. Taylor cements CF, Edward Olivares adds OF depth (TribLIVE)

Bizarre Domingo Germán interview will make Yankees fans glad he’s Pirates’ problem (Yanks Go Yard)

Jared Jones, Henry Davis among players named to first opening day roster (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

MLB News

Each team’s projected Opening Day lineup (MLB.com)

Ohtani says he never bet on sports, had no knowledge of Mizuhara’s gambling (MLB.com)

Montgomery has long-term offers from multiple teams (report) (MLB.com)

Inside ballplayers’ secret Uber identities (MLB.com)

Cards’ outfield gets cloudier after Carlson collision (MLB.com)

Sale’s excitement growing after healthy, successful spring (MLB.com)

Mitchell (fractured bone in left hand) out at least a month (MLB.com)

Woo to start season on IL with elbow inflammation (MLB.com)

Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)

At a glance: Key additions, departures for all 30 teams (MLB.com)

Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call? (MLB.com)

Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)

A memorable Opening Day start for every team (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers sign QB Kyle Allen, DL Dean Lowry (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...