Bucs Arghticles: Pirates reveal Opening Day roster

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Jared Jones Makes Pirates’ Roster; Jared Triolo Likely To Be Named Second Baseman (MLB Trade Rumors)
Previewing the Pirates: Michael A. Taylor cements CF, Edward Olivares adds OF depth (TribLIVE)
Bizarre Domingo Germán interview will make Yankees fans glad he’s Pirates’ problem (Yanks Go Yard)
Jared Jones, Henry Davis among players named to first opening day roster (DK Pittsburgh Sports)
MLB News
Each team’s projected Opening Day lineup (MLB.com)
Ohtani says he never bet on sports, had no knowledge of Mizuhara’s gambling (MLB.com)
Montgomery has long-term offers from multiple teams (report) (MLB.com)
Inside ballplayers’ secret Uber identities (MLB.com)
Cards’ outfield gets cloudier after Carlson collision (MLB.com)
Sale’s excitement growing after healthy, successful spring (MLB.com)
Mitchell (fractured bone in left hand) out at least a month (MLB.com)
Woo to start season on IL with elbow inflammation (MLB.com)
Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)
At a glance: Key additions, departures for all 30 teams (MLB.com)
Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call? (MLB.com)
Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)
A memorable Opening Day start for every team (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers sign QB Kyle Allen, DL Dean Lowry (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...