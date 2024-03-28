Pirates made only call plausible with Jared Jones

Jared Jones is a Pittsburgh Pirate. While that might not be surprising to people that the Pirates’ third-best prospect and 64th-ranked Minor Leaguer in baseball will suit up for the big league club in 2024, the timing was the true question to be answered.

It wasn’t a matter of if, but when. When is now. Someday is today. It’s surprising… but also the only choice the Pirates could make. There was no decision necessary.

A 6’1” righty who started 14 games in Triple-A last season following a successful stint in Altoona, Jones deploys an upper-90s fastball with the ability to strike hitters out with his heater or utilize a slider/curveball. It’s no wonder he’s the second-best pitching prospect in the organization behind Paul Skenes.

But why now? It didn’t seem likely entering spring training that Jones would even have a shot to be one of five pitchers brought to Miami in line to start. The best spring performance by any Bucco pitcher did the trick.

Jones, 22, did not allow an earned run in 16.1 innings of spring work. He stuck out 15 and recorded a 1.04 WHIP in six games (five starts). Jones allowed three unearned runs, nine hits, and walked eight during his spring showcase, an audition the Pirates were public about was a tryout for the regular season. Not even they could have imagined Jones would perform as well as he did.

Jared Jones is making his case.



MLB's No. 62 prospect hit 98 mph or higher -- topping out at 99.9 -- for the @Pirates.



5 IP

4 H

1 R

0 ER

4 BB

5⃣ K pic.twitter.com/fQqz1PZmU5 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 23, 2024

“I was called into (Derek) Shelton’s office, and he delivered the news to me and it was pretty exciting,” Jones told the media after he learned the news. “They started the meeting off saying I’ve thrown 120 innings the past couple of years, and they want to do right by me and not extend me too much. I was like, ‘Just rip the Band-Aid off, tell me I’m going to Triple-A.’ I looked over to Shelton, and he said, “Congrats, man… you’re coming to Miami with us.’”

The most impressive start came away from Bradenton. In North Port, Florida, on March 16, Jones faced an Atlanta lineup packed with All-Stars, including Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Orlando Arcia, and Marcel Ozuna. They finished a combined 2-for-10 at the plate. The Pirates won 4-2. Jones did not allow a run in four innings and struck out four while only walking one (Olson).

Jones has certainly earned it. It’s not often you see the Pirates bring a rookie with no service time to the 25, now 26-man roster out of camp. It’s fair to argue that Skenes should’ve been the same.

Service time tends to be a factor, but the move signals, in a way, that the Pirates believe they can contend in 2024. Jones is one of their best five starters. He’s probably one of the best four. Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves, but you can argue he could become the second most consistent starter behind Keller by the time Skenes arrives.

Proof will be in the pudding if Jones can replicate his spring results when the lights go on. He delivered a 2.23 ERA and .201 opponent average in 10 Double-A starts before being promoted to Indy. The results were shaky (4.72 ERA in 16 appearances) due in part to a six-run outing (three innings) on Aug. 10, but Jones closed the year strong. He allowed four combined runs through 11.2 frames with 14 strikeouts.

Jones will make his MLB debut Saturday against the Marlins. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ rotation is the current ‘weakness’ of the team. Jones can help make it a strength, just like the last time a young Bucco team successfully made it over the hump 11 years ago and created a new Pirates generation.