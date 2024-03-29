Pirates pregame roster moves provide costly relief in 12-inning victory

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a plethora of roster moves before officially setting their 26-man Opening Day roster.

Pittsburgh officially selected the contracts of right-handed pitchers Ryder Ryan, Hunter Stratton, and No. 3 prospect Jared Jones. All three players needed to be added to the 40-man roster before officially integrated into the active roster.

The Pirates also added four players to the injured list. Right-handed relief pitchers Colin Holderman and Carmen Mlodzinski were placed on the 15-day IL, while utilityman Ji Hwan Bae and catcher Yasmani Grandal joined the position-player 10-day IL. Holderman lost 15 pounds dealing with the flu; Mlodzinski and Holderman are scheduled to throw bullpens this week. All four moves are retroactive to Monday, March 25, the date of the final spring training game.

To create space on the 40, left-handed starter and No. 20 prospect in the Pirates organization Jackson Wolf, catcher Ali Sanchez, and outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba were designated for assignment. The Pirates acquired Wolf in the Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi deal last summer. Sanchez signed a one-year deal during the offseason. It’s surprising to see Wolf the choice to slot off the roster, but the Pirates must either believe they can stash him through waivers or weren’t pleased by his repertoire.

Smith-Nijgba embarked on a coast-to-coast winter that involved him being DFA’ed by the Pirates, joining the Mariners in the city his brother Jaxson plays for the Seahawks, DFA’ed by Seattle not long after, claimed by Pittsburgh, then DFA’ed again to start the season.

In a surprise move, starter-turned-reliever Roansy Contreras joined the MLB paternity list. Lefty Jose Hernandez took his place on the Opening Day roster. In a thrilling 6-5 comeback victory in 12 innings, Hernandez shut the door and recorded his first career save.

Jose Hernandez picks up his first MLB save! pic.twitter.com/2T58bxNWZP — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 28, 2024

The Pirates are 1-0. Bryan Reynolds, Edward Olivares, and Oneil Cruz all homered. Martin Perez goes to the mound against Miami on Friday at 7:10 p.m. Jones goes to the mound Saturday to make his Major League debut. Bailey Falter pitches on Easter.