What should the Pirates do with Liover Peguero?

With the final round of Spring Training assignments saw prominent utility man, Liover Peguero, get sent down to Triple-A Indianapolis in favor of current starter Jared Triolo. With the emergence of Triolo at second and now Oneil Cruz back in the fold at short, it seems unclear what the plans are for Peguero.

Peguero is in his age-23 season, so in terms of development, there is certainly time for him to fine tune his game in the minors now to make a stay in the Majors more permanent later. Going to the Indians at this time in his career could be the best thing for him. At this point the Pirates are still dealing with a relatively new look in their infield, and this could be a real prove it year to see how this group shapes out together. If this current squad falters, then there could be a path for Peguero to make it back.

Shortstop is Peguero’s natural position, and there is certainly no vacancy there with Cruz back to form, and Alika Williams still on the roster as a backup to Cruz. Given that, second seems to be the most likely spot for him to rise up. Again, Triolo had an impressive Spring and showed great flashes last year. Peguero was by no means a slouch last year with 20 homers knocked in between Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Altoona and a knack for stealing bags.

Our 2023 Most Valuable Player is Liover Peguero! After spending the season with the Curve in 2022, Peguero became one of the Eastern League's most impactful hitters this season. Peguero batted .260 with 20 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 34 RBI, 32 walks and had 19 stolen bases in 69 games! pic.twitter.com/3HbFjZAUPy — Altoona Curve (@AltoonaCurve) September 9, 2023

At the beginning of Spring Training, I thought the second base position was up for grabs, but I also thought it would be Peguero making the Opening Day roster, not Triolo. With his reassignment to Triple-A, the Pirates need to be weary to not let him slip through the cracks amongst the rest of the middle infielders in the team’s system. His raw athleticism and ability to hit the long ball could see him develop into a consistent 20-20 kind of player.

A team can never have enough athletes on its roster, and a spot should open for Peguero sooner or later.