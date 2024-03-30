Jared Jones becomes first Pirates’ pitcher in over 3 decades to strike out 10 in his debut in 9-3 Pirates win over Miami

Jared Jones came into camp looking like he was destined to start the year in AAA, he then earned a rotation spot in camp, and now he’s earned his way into Pirates history.

He’s the first Pirates’ pitcher in over three decades to strike out ten in his MLB debut. The last being the late great Tim Wakefield in his 1992 who also struck out ten in his MLB debut. Only Nick Maddox with 11 (1907) and Dick Hall with 12 (1955) have more.

His 22 whiffs were the most since any pitcher in their MLB debut since at least 2009.

A Jazz Chisholm walk, a Jake burger double, and a Jesus Sanchez single plated two in 4th inning before he settled down by striking out Tim Anderson for the final out and authored a 1-2-3 5th frame.

He went back out for the 6th and recorded the first two outs before a Jake Burger walk put runners at first and second and ended his day. Ryan Borucki was brought in in relief and gave up a single to Jesus Sanchez, scoring a run that was charged to Jones before getting Tim Anderson to ground into a fielder’s choice and closing the book on Jones.

Jones’ final line for the day: 5.2 innings, 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks and 10 strikeouts. He struck out five of the first ten batters he faced. He fanned Josh Bell three times.

One of the most memorable debuts in Pirates history.

Edward Olivares got the scoring going with a two out RBI single in the 3rd off Marlins starter Ryan Weathers and it kept coming as the game went on. Every single Pirate hitter that entered the game got a hit today, except for catcher Henry Davis who drew two walks on the way to scoring nine runs.

Connor Joe led the way with three hits, but plenty of others joined him in the multi-hit brigade. Including Bryan Reynolds, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Oneil Cruz, Jared Triolo and Michael A. Taylor with two each. 16 hits in total, seven of those hits and three runs coming against Marlins starter Ryan Weathers, who went just four innings.

The bullpen did its job and David Bednar’s first appearance of the year came in a non-save situation, striking out Tim Anderson in a spotless 9th inning to seal the deal on the Pirates’ third consecutive win to start the season in Miami.

The Pirates will wrap up the four-game series in Miami tomorrow at 1:40 before heading to Washington to take on the Nationals. The probable starting pitching matchup will be LH Bailey Falter versus LH Trevor Rogers.