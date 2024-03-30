Pittsburgh Pirates make surprising trade with New York Yankees

The Pittsburgh Pirates made an unusual trade one day into the MLB season.

On Friday, the Bucs sent starting pitcher JT Brubaker and international bonus money to the New York Yankees. In exchange for Brubaker, the Pirates will receive a player to be named later.

Beginning the year on the 60-day IL recovering from Tommy John surgery, Brubaker made his MLB debut during the shortened 2020 campaign and spent his first four seasons (three available to play) in the black and gold.

He owns a 4.99 career ERA in 63 games (61 starts), but pitched his best during his last full season. In 2022, Brubaker delivered career highs in ERA (4.69), innings (144), and strikeouts (147). The now 30-year-old righty totaled a 2.63 May ERA that season after allowing eight runs in 27.1 innings with 29 strikeouts.

A five-pitch pitcher who threw his sinker 42% of the time in 2022, he sat near the league average for ground ball percentage and flashed moments of a consistent pitcher in Pittsburgh. Brubaker couldn’t put it all together to avoid big innings and move from a bottom-of-the-rotation arm to a mid-rotation-type player.

It’s surprising to see the Pirates give up on Brubaker and have to give away bonus pool money to complete the trade. He has two years of club control remaining and won’t return until around halfway through this summer.

Why would the Pirates trade from a perceptive area of weakness? Mitch Keller is the only definite in the rotation. Martin Perez and Marco Gonzales are on expiring contracts, plus Gonzales struggled last season for Seattle. Jared Jones is a rookie. Bailey Falter… speaks for itself.

It shows the Pirates believe in their organizational depth more than many on the outside looking in do. Luis Ortiz and Roansy Contreras are both starters looking to figure things out in the bullpen. Quinn Priester remains in Triple-A trying to prepare for a second chance in the bigs soon. Domingo Herman, Eric Lauer, and eventually Mike Burrows (Tommy John recovery) provide extra arms to the Pirates puzzle. Paul Skenes will soon be here.

But it’s surprising because, despite the organization being pitcher-heavy in MLB Pipeline’s top 30 organizational list, none of Anthony Solometo, Bubba Chandler, Braxton Ashcraft, or Thomas Harrington have pitched for Indianapolis. The Pirates trusted their organizational depth to trade Brubaker and his $2.275 million deal off the club. They must have learned something from when they could have non-tendered Brubaker to now, which should be a positive for the Pirates’ pitching.