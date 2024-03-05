Pittsburgh Pirates Q&A: March

Hey there! Baseball is ramping up and so did the questions, a bunch to get to so we’re just going to get right to it.

“Whose spring training performances do you buy, and which do you think are flukes?” - @pittfan26 on Twitter/X

I’m loving what we’ve seen from Termarr Johnson.

It’s been a treat to get a glimpse of the guy, and he’s been performing against pitchers who have put up quality innings in MLB. Hard not to get excited about a 19-year-old who finished the year in high-A Greensboro doing that, even if it is just a dozen or so ABs

I really hope the Pirates get aggressive and start Johnson off in AA Altoona with the Curve. I think he’s up to the challenge. If he can manage to cut down on the strikeouts and tap into more of that hit tool, look out. He could be in line for a monster year in MiLB.

Just, don’t freak out when Johnson heads over to Minor League camp, OK? He’s not making the Opening Day roster. He’s also extremely unlikely to be a September call up.

I’m also buying what we’re seeing from Ke’Bryan Hayes. He’s looked phenomenal. I’m hopeful for a true continuation of the rampage he went on in the second half of last year.

Jared Triolo has looked good as well but more on him later, and with how Henry Davis has played so far, he seems destined get at least a substantial portion of the starting catching duties unless he gets hurt. It sounds like they’ll be going with a tandem of sorts there to open the year.

I’m having more trouble picking out something that’s worthy of labeling a fluke. Nothing rises above just small sample size noise into true fluke territory for me yet.

“How do you think Cruz looks so far?” - @StardustRedding on Twitter/X

Well, like himself, and that's good, very good. After so much time away, there are going to be some timing issues and such to get nailed down on both sides of the ball. That process might drag on into the regular season, it would be smart to have some patience here. It sounds like there’s a focus on getting him some extra reps both in and outside of game action this spring, which is a great sign.

What matters most is that he’s physically ready, and there’s been absolutely nothing to indicate anything other than him being 100 percent. The rest will come with time.

Oh, yeah, and if you’re asking if you should be getting excited, you have permission. It’s very exciting.

“Next Pirate DFA?” - @MZylinski on Twitter/X (also @matthewepsmith)

Bailey Falter, Ali Sanchez, Canaan-Smith Njigba and perhaps even Colin Selby could all be in danger of being DFA’d to make room for an NRI that impresses, or a late FA add.

Falter sticks out to me as the next guy off the roster. He has no options remaining and continues to leave me unimpressed.

“Which NRI’s have the best chance to make the Opening Day roster?” - @BreeZeePGH on Twitter/X

Right now, I’ll go with Wily Peralta. Peralta turns 35 this May and has had some success in a variety of different roles in MLB in parts of 10 seasons. He’s been a starting pitcher, he’s been a reliever, he’s been a longman and even did some backend work in Kansas City.

His days as a true starter are very likely behind him, but the Pirates could find use for him as an opener or as a multi-inning guy. That split-finger changeup he throws was moving very nicely in his outing the other day.

Peralta may have an opt out if he doesn’t make the MLB roster out of camp, although I don’t know for sure, so there might be a little extra incentive there.

I also can’t rule out Brent Honeywell. Former highly regarded prospect and comp round B pick of the Tampa Bay Rays way back in 2014.

Honeywell throws a screwball that looks downright nasty at times. He’s also missed huge chunks of time to a whopping four elbow surgeries. If he’s finally healthy entering his age 29 season, he’s another decent NRI bet to win one of the last bullpen spots.

“Maybe this is a rhetorical question because we all know the answer to this, I think, but do you get any sense whatsoever Ben is looking to improve the starting rotation with a quality or somewhat quality veteran add?” - @OCLion on Twitter/X

If you’re asking if I personally have any info, sorry, I got nothing. Speculating a bit here, I assume if anything, they’re waiting out for some prices to fall as guys without teams get a little antsy. It’s been a weird offseason, and there are still some names out there.

I’m working on an analysis piece on the Pirates’ offseason which should be out soon-ish. I like some of what they did but it feels very incomplete and similar to what they did last year in a couple of ways.

They needed to either overpay or offer more player friendly terms to lure players to them in free agency and they just weren’t willing to do that for whatever reason. That’s pretty a silly hill to choose to die on in 2024.

I wouldn’t be stunned if they added another arm, or even another OF, but I would be surprised if that addition was clearly an improvement over what they’ve already added. I wouldn’t get your hopes up for any trades either.

“Which of the Pirates’ offseason acquisitions do you think will make the biggest impact?” - @RyanJewell on Twitter/X

Martin Perez and Edward Olivares.

There’s a BD staff predictions article that was published Monday where I think I come off as pretty harsh on Perez. I actually like him quite a bit, I just wish he wasn’t being counted on to be the number two starter of an MLB rotation.

I do think he’ll ultimately be decent enough. I’m guessing 140 innings and a 4.40 ERA.

I like Olivares a ton, that was a smart pick up. There’s a bunch to like about the skills and tools he brings to the table but also a bunch of concerns. ZiPS projects a slash line of .270/.326/.432.

However, there’s a real chance Olivares winds up as the right-handed part of a platoon over more regular playing time.

“How many innings will Skenes be allowed to pitch this season?” - @bobbynacho1 on Twitter/X

“Will Skenes see the Majors by the All-Star break?” - @BigMac28_ on Twitter/X

150 total innings and yes, I think he gets to Pittsburgh before the All-Star break, health willing.

I regularly caution people that what Paul Skenes is widely anticipated to do is extremely hard and very rare. The expectations here are totally unfair, yet Skenes is an extreme and rare talent. I think he pulls it off.

“How would you rank the non-Skenes SP prospects?” - @Veno202 on Twitter/X

I started to answer this before I quickly realized that I had way more to say about this than would fit here, look for a full article on this this in the near future.

“Any other prospects you think get on the top 100 from the Pirates?” - @AlessPickett8 on Twitter/X

Jun-Seok Shim.

Shim seemed destined to be one of the top picks in the KBO draft before he decided to sign with an MLB team and the Pirates gave him a $750,000 signing bonus to sign with them in January of last year.

Shim pitched just 8 innings in the complex league after being limited by an ankle injury. His breaking stuff breaks a ludicrous amount, and his fastball sits mid-90s. He’ll turn 20 right around the start of the season so I sure hope to see him in Bradenton this year. He needs to stay healthy this season to avoid falling behind in his development. His stuff frequently makes hitters look foolish. If he can stay on the mound long enough, he’s a good bet to crack a top 100 list.

“Who gets the most starts at second in 2024?” - @ChiefKeefDixon on Twitter/X

Right now, I’d say Jared Triolo is winning the 2B job. I’ve liked what I’ve seen from him so far in camp. I like Liover’s tools, but I worry about his hit tool and pitch selection. He doesn’t look quite ready to grab the reigns of a starting job to me.

“Who you think is gonna get SP#4-5 outta spring trainning?” - @SalDefillip on Twitter/X

Roansy Contreras and Luis Ortiz. One or both could have openers used in front of them or take part in a piggyback operation, so perhaps they won’t be true “starters”, but for all intents and purposes I think they’ll be the four and the five should rotation health hold as is.

Perhaps they’ll even deploy a six-man rotation with Quinn Priester.

“Pirate management, announcers and even some independent writers are trying to sell this team as being far better than last year’s team despite mostly the same faces and limited outside additions. What actual evidence, if any, can be found to support the proposition that the 2024 edition of the Pirates has significantly improved?” - Spock42 on Bucsdugout.com

I said in the staff predictions article we published yesterday that this is a better group than last year’s, but that they didn’t improve enough to achieve the stated goals.

I see where people are coming from on this. In a vacuum, many of their offseason acquisitions are fine, if pretty similar to what they did last year. While I do think what they added comes with a higher upside than the last round of additions, most of the work is going to be done internally.

They were dead last in SS fWAR after the loss of Oneil Cruz at -1.1. If Cruz can simply avoid being a sub replacement level player, that represents a substantial improvement.

It’s hard to get worse than Austin Hedges was offensively, his ineptitude with the bat is historically notable. His career OPS is lower than Hall of Fame pitcher Walter Johnson. If Henry Davis can be a replacement level bat, even with below average defense, it’s probably an improvement.

It’s also easy to see a path where both Davis and Cruz are much better than just replacement level players.

This is going on, to different extents, all over the roster. Of the eight players who played 2B last season for the Pirates, four of those produced negative fWAR there and were the starters in 96 of the team’s contests. Two of the three players that produced positive fWAR numbers there are the two main candidates for the 2B job in camp this year. Jared Triolo (0.6 in 10 games) and Liover Peguero (0.2 in 25 games).

Not all of the players on the roster are going to be world beaters, they also don’t have to be. There is some established talent on the roster.

As it stands, I’m extremely skeptical that everything that needs to go right, will go right. The rotation especially concerns me. Only ever trying to get less bad is enough to get you from 100 losses to 86 losses, but is it enough to get you from 76 wins to 85? Perhaps my pessimism is misguided, I certainly understand how you would come to a more positive conclusion.

A bit of a longer Q&A this time around, there were tons of good questions. Thanks for all of the submissions. I hope you’ll have even more questions for me next month.