Pirates make first wave of reassignments to MiLB camp

The Pittsburgh Pirates made the inevitable first wave of reassignments to MiLB camp Monday, per a team announcement.

We have reassigned INF Andres Alvarez, LHP Anthony Solometo, RHP Thomas Harrington, and RHP Bubba Chandler to minor league camp.



LHP Jackson Wolf has also been optioned to Double-A Altoona. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 4, 2024

Nothing at all is surprising about this group of names being the first to go. Only Jackson Wolf was on the 40-man roster which is why he needed to be optioned over being freely reassigned.

Wolf was acquired in the deal that sent LHP Rich Hill along with 1B/DH Ji Man Choi to the San Deigo Padres at last year’s trade deadline.

Solometo, Harrington and Chandler are widely considered to be among the Pirates’ best pitching prospects. Both Solometo and Chandler found themselves on the most recent edition of MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospect rankings at numbers 82 and 93 respectively.

There are 60 players remaining in big league camp.